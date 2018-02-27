Adventure Knows No Age

Depending on their fitness level, adventure travel may not seem like the most inclusive type of vacation for your elderly parents to partake in. However, there are a variety of tour companies and resorts that cater to senior adventure travel, whether they’re flying solo, traveling as a couple, or embarking on a multi-generational family vacation with you.

Hiking Tours

For seniors who already enjoy hiking and the outdoors, a hiking adventure tour provides a unique opportunity to visit areas around the world that are only accessible by foot. Since hikes are done at different paces, depending on fitness level, they’re best for seniors who wish to travel solo or as a couple.

Alpinehikers’ Self-Guided Tour du Mont Blanc Express will take seniors to the French Alps as they hike through France, Italy and Switzerland in just seven days. Daily hikes are eight to 12 miles, with nightly stops at local inns and hotels along the way.

Back in North America, ElderTreks offers heli-hiking tours in the Canadian Rockies. Helicopters will pick up and drop off seniors between their comfortable lodges and remote hiking areas in the mountains.

See incredible wildlife and stay in comfortable accommodations while on these family-oriented safaris.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wildlife Safaris

Multi-generational family safaris have become big business for travel companies over the past few years. Since many are camp based, there’s still an opportunity to combine adventure with comfort while tracking wildlife.

While not as popular as Kenya and Botswana, African safaris in Zambia are less regulated, giving them a much more intimate feeling. Trips will take families of all sizes on private boating safaris, walking safaris, night or day game drives and fishing excursions. Tour agents vary in price and accommodation, but Africa Odyssey’s Chiawa Camp package has one of the best deals at $1,180 USD per person.

A National Geographic Costa Rica Family Expedition is a fun-filled way for kids and grandparents to experience travel together. On this adventure, you’ll venture through the Monteverde Cloud Forest — full of monkeys, tapirs, sloths, frogs and birds — and see some of the island’s big cats at the Las Pumas Rescue Center.

Plus, there are so many activities available for the kids, you’ll also find time for some adults-only family bonding.

Skiing is a great activity the whole family can get involved in.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ski Trips

While some seniors may have reservations about continuing their skiing hobby well past 50, maturity has its benefits. Many resorts now offer senior rates or even free skiing for those 65 or over. More and more married couples are choosing skiing adventure travel by themselves or in an organized group.

Family trips are even an option provided the resort caters to seniors in addition to their kids and grandkids.

Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah has a Senior Ski Group that meets on select dates and provides a special senior annual pass for $150 USD. Seniors have access to ski facilities all day and can even bring a guest on certain days for free. The rest of the family can also take advantage of the Family Night Skiing Rental Package, which is $135 USD for up to four people.

On the east side of the US in Vermont, Sugarbush Resort has a “Boomer Pass,” for those aged 65 to 89. You can also get one free youth ticket for every adult ticket purchase, which makes a multi-generational family vacation much more affordable. If you have teens, you can even take group lessons or private ski and ride lessons together as a family.