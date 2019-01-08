There’s a Travel Group for You

More seniors than ever these days are foregoing the rocking chair and choosing to travel instead. When you finally reach retirement there’s no reason to worry about squeezing a trip into limited vacation time — the world can be your oyster!

It’s much healthier than sitting in a chair too. In fact, seniors who travel enjoy a wealth of benefits, including a brain boost. Things like navigating a new city, exploring museums, chatting with new people, practicing new languages and seeing new sights can help to flex the muscles of the mind to keep it in tip-top shape.

Of course, one of the primary reasons to travel is to have fun and enjoy the scenery, culture and everything else that comes with it. To make the most of a trip, you may want to consider going on a tour. There are lots of great senior travel groups that offer the opportunity to join like-minded people while getting a more in-depth look at the destination.

We’ve got your covered by pinpointing some of the very best senior citizens travel groups.

Solo Travel Groups for Seniors

Solo travel isn’t just for the young, it can be enjoyed at any stage of life and there’s no better time than the present. There are lots of senior travel tour groups that attract people who either prefer to travel alone or don’t have a travel partner.

Fortunately, some tour operators have recognized that there are lots of seniors who travel solo so they now offer “single-friendly” trips with no-cost or low-cost single supplements or provide “guaranteed share” options.

Singles Travel International offers trips and cruises for all ages, including specific cruises for singles who are 50 and over several times each year. Its Singles Sailing Adventure- Caribbean excursion includes some breathtaking off-the-beaten-path stops in the Grenadines including Grenada, St. Vincent, Bequia, Barbados, St. Lucia and Martinique.

You’ll enjoy a laid-back “barefoot sailing” adventure with top-notch chef inspired cuisine, minus the big crowds.

You'll have a chance to see a lion in the wild at Ngorongoro Crater in the Serengeti while on a women-only tour by Adventure Women.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Senior Ladies Travel Groups

Adventure Women books women-only luxe trips to over two dozen destinations, many of which are well-suited for adventurous seniors. On their Tanzania: Exploring the Secret Serengeti on Safari tour, you’ll be able to witness the Great Migration on the Serengeti and spend your nights in a private, tented safari camp located within a 12,000-acre nature refuge that’s home to elands, leopards, giraffes and rare wild dogs.

Just a few of the other experiences include meeting the Maasai women and learning about their lives, going on night drives to spot nocturnal animals and visiting the famous Ngorongoro Crater, part of an ecosystem that hosts more than 30,000 creatures, including the Big Five. Gourmet meals are included.

Traipse along medieval roads and across wooden bridges on the Camino de Santiago.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Active Senior Travel Groups

Road Scholar — the creation of Elderhostel, Inc., the foremost authority on lifelong learning in the world with a history that dates back to 1975 — caters to travelers of varying ages who are physically and mentally active. While it attracts many fit seniors, you’ll be traveling with people of all ages from across the globe. Just search through the options based on activity level to find a trip that’s best suited for you.

The Greatest Road in Europe: Camino de Santiago is rated a two out of three in terms of activity level as it involves four to eight miles of hiking each day. This is a small group tour with no more than 24 participants, and it will bring you onto medieval roads, across wooden bridges and Roman causeways, and over mountain passes.

For centuries this trek has been a popular pilgrimage across Northern Spain to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela (said to be the resting place of the apostle James) where people journeyed to seek forgiveness of their sins. You’ll enjoy lots of tasty food and wine along the way.