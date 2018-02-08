No Trip to the UK Would be Complete Without Exploring Yorkshire

Although my partner is from Lancashire so it feels wrong to say this (the rivalry goes deep), Yorkshire is one of the most beautiful places in England. The brooding, rain-soaked moors, the rolling green valleys, the crumbling stone houses, the dramatic coastline.

The history here is simply mind boggling — you can peel back the layers and find historic sites dating all the way back to Roman times.

The people of Yorkshire are known for their warm friendliness, their broad, characterful accent and dialect and their strong sense of regional identity. As you explore “God’s Own Country” you’ll be greeted with smiles and drawn into long conversations about the region and its history — often over a pint or two at a local pub.

Here are some of the best things to do in Yorkshire.

Saltaire

The pretty little Victorian village of Saltaire was built by Sir Titus Salt for his mill workers who lived there. It’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Salts Mill (which was once the largest industrial building in the world) has been turned into an art gallery.

Be sure to check out the Saltaire United Reformed Church, one of the most impressive examples of Victorian architecture in the UK. When Titus Salt was in charge of the town no alcohol was allowed, but these days the award winning Saltaire Brewery welcomes visitors for tastings and there is a local pub called Don’t Tell Titus.

Explore green paths and gaze upon serene scenes at St. Ives Estate.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Paul+Burton

St. Ives Estate

At the Yorkshire county park of St. Ives Estate there are over 550 acres of gorgeous countryside to explore, from open moor to wildflower meadows to dense woodland. There are many winding paths through the greenery, ideal for a day of hiking.

It’s also a great place to bring children as there is an adventure playground and a lovely Coppice Pond where you can feed the ducks. Make the most of a sunny summer day and bring a picnic with you!

The ruins of Whitby Abbey compose one of the most picturesque views in Yorkshire.Photo Credit: Getty Images / ZinCat

Whitby Abbey

The ruins of Whitby Abbey overlooking the fishing harbor of Whitby is one of the most picturesque places to visit in Yorkshire. Although the first monastery here was built in the 7th century, the building that currently remains is the shell of a 13th century abbey constructed after the Norman Conquest.

Climb the 199 stone steps and admire the view of the sea, then head down to Sherlock’s Coffee Shop for a cup of tea and a piece of cake.