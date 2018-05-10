Soothe Your Soul at These Indulgent Yoga Retreats

Yoga vacations are the ultimate (re)treat. As well as getting to enjoy a glorious destination, you’ll be able to indulge in holistic activities that boost your mental and physical well-being. The best yoga retreats provide a complete break from the rush of everyday life.

Pick one of these yoga resorts and book a holiday that will leave you calm, refreshed and rejuvenated in every way.

Bali, Indonesia

The whole of Bali stands out as a fabulous yoga vacation destination. It’s also one of the cheapest places for yogis to escape to, as you can opt to either participate in classes at a yoga center and book cheap accommodation independently, or go all in at one of the upscale yoga resorts.

There are dozens of yoga retreats to choose from, but one that stands out is Como Shambhala Estate — it’s the ultimate deluxe yoga experience. Whichever option you choose, the zen vibes and outstanding natural beauty of Bali will ensure that you are in full nama-stay-here-forever mode the entire time.

Meditate with like-minded souls on a dhow sailboat at sunset as you cruise off the coast of Lamu in Kenya. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lamu Yoga Festival, Kenya

The Kenyan coast is a magical place. Lamu is an island on the Indian Ocean where time slows down to a crawl, leaving you with plenty of time to bask on the shimmering beaches and watch dhow boats float dreamily by.

The Lamu Yoga Festival is a recent addition to the island. It takes place twice a year and offers 150 classes over four days, as well as activities such as a peaceful sunset cruise meditation on a dhow. This is the ideal yoga holiday if you want to include plenty of barefoot beach time and Swahili culture in your wellness routine.

Sri Lanka gives yogis a warm welcome. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ulpotha, Sri Lanka

Tucked away in the forests of central Sri Lanka is one of the best yoga retreats in the word. The eco-village Ulpotha will appeal to all the nature lovers, with stunning scenery as a backdrop to classes. A string of mud huts surrounded by mountains, monkeys and sometimes even elephants are seen in the area.

Ulpotha is more of a community than a hotel and you’ll be welcomed here as if you were a distant family member. A peaceful hideaway, the gentle hospitality of Sri Lankans combines with expert yoga classes to help you relax fully in Ulpotha.