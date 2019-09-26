Have a Transformative Experience

Thailand is a country that is full of surprises, from the magnificent islands to the crystal-clear water spread over the white-sand beaches. The excursion activities and the scope of adventure never shut down whether it’s day or night in Thailand. Fly to Thailand to experience the benefits of a yoga retreat where you can learn to balance your mind, body and soul.

Nurture your health and wellness in the healing environment of Thailand to find peace and serenity. From the Thai cuisine to the local street shopping, from the lit nightlife to peaceful yoga retreats, the options are many. But those want to spend their time wisely will do so learning the authentic form of yoga.

Transformative programs — like yoga teacher training, yoga retreats, Ayurveda retreats and meditation retreats — in the rich paradise of the Thai culture have attracted millions of people who are searching for hope and spiritual-elevation.

Popular islands like Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan are famous for being places where you can learn the original teachings and practices of yoga. Let the powers of yoga take over on your holiday of growth and revitalization so that when you depart, all you take away is a relaxed mind, an energized body and a happy soul.

This handpicked list of the best Thailand yoga retreats will ease your discomfort and give you clarity on which retreat center to go for when in Thailand.

Museflower Retreat and Spa

The superior facilities and excellent services make for an unforgettable stay at the Museflower Retreat and Spa in Chiang Rai. It is located 17 kilometers away from the city and is a three-star hotel with various sightseeing and other popular destinations around the campus. The hotel also offers WiFi in public areas, luggage storage, car parking, restaurant and airport transfers (pick-up and drop-off).

All the non-smoking guest rooms are outfitted with a maximum level of comfort in mind, with complimentary towels, closets, mirrors, tea and coffee to please discerning guests.

Enter a space where productivity is high, yoga teachers are legit and relaxation is the dominating factor. The center also offers luxury facilities like a fitness center, outdoor pool, golf course (within 3 kilometers), spa, therapy massages, and other opportunities for visitors to unwind and rejoice.

At Absolute Sanctuary Yoga, attach wings to your mental freedom, and let go of all the resistance of life that is holding you back from doing all the things you love being a part of.

Absolute Sanctuary Yoga

Uncover the power of yoga at Absolute Sanctuary Yoga. It is a perfect sanctuary for beginners who are looking to carve out a place in the field of yoga. With the choice of attending unlimited yoga classes, you can master the basic yogic techniques with Hatha yoga, Ashtanga yoga, Vinyasa yoga, hot flow, yin yang, and more to gain tranquility in your personal and professional life.

Eco-Logic Thailand is a family-friendly nature retreat that is protected by the Paksong Jungle.

Eco-Logic Thailand

Return to nature if you want to relax, experience and learn. Eco-Logic Thailand is a family-friendly nature retreat that is protected by the Paksong Jungle, which is close to the coastal town of Ranong on the Thai-Burmese border.

It is an ideal getaway that gives you an experience of a lifetime at a star eco-resort. Wake up in the morning mist of the jungle for all 365 days if you want. The magic of Eco-Logic lies in the unique services it offers where visitors can choose to participate in many activities near the Paksong Jungle like yoga, meditation, pranayama and more.