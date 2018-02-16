Commune with Artists and Ancient Civilizations

Jet-setting art lovers will want to add this list of the world’s best museums to their cultural bucket list immediately. Apart from having some of the greatest artistic and cultural masterpieces in existence, these institutions are also some of the largest and most visited museums around.

While the majority of art museums mentioned are located in the United States and western Europe, Russia and the Middle East have representation as well. No matter what time period or type of art you’re interested in, you’ll find works of art to connect with in these nine best museums.

The Louvre

Seeing as it’s home to the most well-known piece of art in the world, it’s only natural that the Louvre is the largest and most visited museum in the world. While visitors flock to see the Mona Lisa, and other European masterworks, the museum also houses a vast 38,000 piece collection of paintings, sculptures, decorative art, prints and drawings.

From ancient Egyptian jewelry to ancient Greek and Roman sculptures to Islamic and Near East artifacts, the Louvre has pieces dating back as far as 6900 BC. Even if you get tired of looking at all the art, the building itself is worth admiring, as are the glass pyramids in the middle of the main courtyard.

Many famous works of art are housed here, including Grant Wood's "American Gothic."Photo Credit: Getty Images / benkrut

The Art Institute of Chicago

Consistently ranking as one of the top museums by travelers on TripAdvisor, The Art Institute of Chicago has an impressive collection of American, European, African and Asian art. Recently, the museum received a $400 million pop art collection that will become part of their permanent collection.

Many famous works of art have found a home here such as Grant Wood’s American Gothic, the often parodied Nighthawks by Edward Hopper, and Mary Cassatt’s The Child’s Bath. You’ll also find paintings by the likes of Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir and van Gogh among others.

The National Gallery is free to visit and is one of the most visited museums in London.Photo Credit: Getty Images / stockcam

The National Gallery, London

Located in central London, the National Gallery displays paintings from medieval times up until the early 20th century. Its collection focuses on European masters such as Monet, Caravaggio and Michelangelo, showcasing the evolution of different art schools in Europe, from the realists to the impressionists.

Since the museum was started by the government to enrich the public’s appreciation of art, the National Gallery remains free of charge. Its close proximity to other popular attractions has also earned it a reputation as one of the best and most visited museums in London.