Equal Parts Adventure and Relaxation

Many people understandably save their vacation days for the summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a relaxing vacation in the wintertime. With the prospect of shoveling snow or de-icing your car, winter provides the perfect excuse for spending a weekend away from home.

There are tons of places around the country where you can hide away for a few days, free from daily responsibilities, with only the prospect of fresh powder and cozy spaces to keep you occupied. If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the season to its fullest, look no further than these eight destinations for a charming winter weekend getaway.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, Philipsburg, MT

For a luxury, all-inclusive winter resort getaway, head to The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana. Aside from winter sports like downhill skiing, snowmobiling and ice skating, custom tailored itineraries may include ornament making, cookie decorating and sleigh rides with hot cocoa.

You have a choice of four types of accommodation at the family-friendly ranch — lodge, cabin, barn or luxury home — setting the mood for a cozy, rustic stay. Best of all, when you book three nights this winter, you’ll get a fourth night free in addition to free spa treatments and private wellness activities.

There's plenty to do at Lake Tahoe, even if you're not a skier or snowboarder.Photo Credit: Getty Images / stasvolik

Lake Tahoe, CA

One of the premier ski destinations in the United States, Lake Tahoe offers a huge variety of options for your winter weekend getaway. For the best resort experience, check out the Resort at Squaw Creek, where there’s ski-in/ski-out access to cross country ski and snowshoe trails, a private ice rink and dog sledding.

Even if you’re not a skier, there are plenty of things to do near the resorts. Heavenly Village offers ice skating, a spa and plenty of unique shops. If you prefer warming up with some nightlife, Lake Tahoe has a diverse offering of aprés ski options from dance clubs to dive bars to full scale casinos.

Ski the day away and recover at world class restaurants.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Adventure Photo

Beaver Creek, Avon, CO

Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort provides the perfect blend of winter activities and an intimate, village-style atmosphere. Learn to ski or snowshoe at what’s considered to be the Ivy League of ski schools, where you can do runs on World Cup terrain if you’re at the intermediate or advanced level.

Take a cookie break in the afternoon when dozens of signature chocolate chip cookies are served or dine at one of the many cafes and restaurants within the village. It’s truly one of the best luxury ski resorts around. As proof, check out the $50,000 White Glove Winter Package, which includes first class airfare, helicopter transport and a private chef at your disposal.