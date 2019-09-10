Visit with the Crawleys

“Downton Abbey” is a gripping British historical drama series, set in a fictional Yorkshire country estate. It follows the lives of the Crawley family in the post-Edwardian era.

This popular series has had critical acclaim and has won several awards. Thanks to smart, funny and moving writing by Julian Fellowes and a stunning ensemble cast, it’s been a huge hit. The “Downton Abbey” film will be coming out on September 13, 2019. It will include much of the original cast and will feature a royal visit to Downton Abbey by Queen Mary and King George V.

If you’re a passionate “Downton Abbey” fan, you have probably thought about what it would be like to visit the spectacular places featured in the show. But where was “Downton Abbey” filmed? Filming for the series and movie took place all over England, and there are many locations you can visit yourself.

Here are some of the top spots around the United Kingdom for Downton Abbey fans to visit.

Highclere Castle, Hampshire, England

The first stop on any “Downton Abbey” tour of the United Kingdom has to be Highclere Castle. This is the building where many exterior and interior shots of the fictional Downton Abbey are filmed, so you’ll recognize it right away!

This gorgeous castle in the rolling Hampshire countryside is home to the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon. The family have lived there since 1679. In fact, the Earl and Countess are friends with the series creator Julian Fellowes. He was picturing Highclere in his mind when he was writing the show.

When you visit Downton Abbey — we know that’s how you’ll think of Highclere Castle — you can also visit the Egyptian Exhibition. The fifth Earl of Carnarvon was Howard Carter, the man famous for uncovering King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

West Wycombe House is the filming location of the home of Lady Rosamund. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

West Wycombe House, Buckinghamshire, England

At this beautiful country house just northwest of London, you’ll find the filming location for the home of Lady Rosamund. She is the main confidante of the Grantham girls, whom they turn to when they have a secret affair to confess.

Many of the dramatic moments and scandalous secrets of the series have been discussed in the elegant drawing room of this grand home. West Wycombe House itself dates back more than 300 years and has also been used as a filming location for several other British period dramas including “Little Dorrit” and “Cranford.”

Horsted Keynes Station is the filming location of several departure train scenes in the show.Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Horsted Keynes Station, West Sussex, England

The Horsted Keynes Station was first opened in 1882, but British Railways stopped serving it in 1963. Today it’s part of the historic Bluebell Railway heritage line.

On “Downton Abbey,” it’s where Mary waved goodbye to Matthew when he went off to war in Season 2. It’s also where the young Mrs. Crawley goes into labor, on her way back from Duneagle Castle.

While you’re here, you can take a look at the charming Horsted Keynes village. Here you’ll find St. Giles Church, where the former prime minister, Harold Macmillan, is buried.