Sunny Skies and Nostalgic Nights

The sunny star of the Mediterranean, Majorca is a blissful combination of island idyll and Spanish culture. The history there is centuries deep and everywhere you go you’ll find cuisine with the flavors of olive oil, rosemary and sunshine that Spain is famous for.

Azure-blue water lies in every direction and there are postcard-worthy views every way you turn. In short, there is a lot to love about Majorca.

Before you throw your swimsuit and towel in a suitcase and jet off to enjoy some #islandlife, find out everything you need to know about traveling Majorca.

Is It Mallorca or Majorca?!

Confusingly, this island is known by two different names. Majorca is the English spelling of the Spanish Mallorca, so there’s no need to worry — you’re definitely going to a Spanish island paradise!

Why Travel to Majorca?

Majorca is one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. It is famous for its beaches, secluded coves, limestone mountains, Moorish and Roman history, and of course, sunshine!

This is the perfect destination for anyone looking for an island getaway that involves equal amounts of discovery, adventure and relaxation.

As a Spanish island, you’ll also enjoy delectable cuisine and a deliciously slow pace of life, with siestas and sangria aplenty.

The Best Beaches in Majorca

Sun seekers will find themselves in heaven in Majorca. There are beaches aplenty and each one seems to be more beautiful than the next.

To help you narrow down your choices and pick out the best spots to lay down your towel and settle in with a book, here are the best beaches Majorca has to offer.

Cala Llombards: This cove features a thin stretch of white sand and a frame of rocks and pine trees around the azure waters. The shallow water is perfect for kids to splash around in, while the sand is the ideal spot to simply lay back and bask in the idyll.

Playa de Muro: Muro is a long sandy beach on the north coast of the island, more open than the rocky calas. The dunes and pine trees just off the beach make it feel just private and island-like enough, but there are plenty of hotels nearby, so it's easily accessible. It's a great location for anyone with young children, as it's a calm swimming beach.

Cala Agulla: Clear, light blue water creeps right up to the feet of the mountains at this gorgeous beach. Calm and sheltered, it is perfect for swimming or water sports.

Cala Tuent: Getting to Cala Tuent is half the fun — the road down there cuts through rocks and dawdles along the edges of ravines. You'll get great views and in the end be rewarded by a nearly deserted pebbled beach.

Hotels

Majorca is a great place to splurge a little and get a hotel where the better rooms all have balconies, sea views and access to palm-fringed pools. It’s worth it to be able to lie in a sun lounger with a cocktail in hand!

Here are a few of the more luxurious hotels you can book on the island.

Castillo Hotel Son Vida: Everything about this hotel is five star. Set high up on a hill, the views from the Castillo Hotel are unbeatable. Then there’s the history — this hotel dates back to the 13th century, so a few nights here is an experience in itself.

St Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort: There is just the right amount of modern comforts and old-school charm at this resort. Immaculate gardens and classy facilities mean this hotel delivers superb service for guests.

Hotel Can Simoneta: Looking out across the Bay of Canyomel, the woodland surrounding this hotel shelters the clifftop stone buildings from the outside world. It's private and exclusive, making it the perfect romantic seaside getaway.

Cas Xorc: Once an 18th century olive mill, Cas Xorc is now a glorious boutique hotel in Soller. With stunning views of the valley and gardens scattered with lemon and olive trees, this luxury hotel will seduce you completely.

Points of Interest in Majorca

It’s not huge, but you’ll find it impossible to run out of things to do in Majorca. Make sure you include a few of these places in your itinerary.

Palma: A resort city and the capital of the island, Palma is a good place to start your trip. It’s packed with history, so you can explore the Gothic Santa Maria cathedral and the Royal Palace of La Almudaina which started life as a Moorish-style fortress.

Alucudia: A town in the north of the island, Alucudia is set on the edge of Alucudia Bay. Just as the bay is surrounded by golden beaches, the town is surrounded by medieval walls. The narrow streets of the old town take you past historic buildings and through plazas perfect for stopping for a refreshing beverage or ice cream.

Valledamossa stands out as one of the prettiest villages on the island. This is a great spot to base yourself for the hiking opportunities, discovering nearby monasteries, or simply enjoying the sun-soaked and plant-lined streets.

stands out as one of the prettiest villages on the island. This is a great spot to base yourself for the hiking opportunities, discovering nearby monasteries, or simply enjoying the sun-soaked and plant-lined streets. Soller: Surrounded by olive groves, mountains and sea, Soller is the place to go if all you want to do is sit outside a cafe playing Spanish music and soak up the atmosphere. You can snack on tapas, sip on freshly-squeezed orange juice, and indulge in locally-made ice cream, enjoying the molasses-slow pace all the while.

When Should You Go?

The Mediterranean climate means Majorca is dry and sunny all year round, so there is no bad time to go. Temperatures and visitor numbers can soar in summertime, though.

For slightly less sweltering heat, fewer people and cheaper prices on airfares and accommodation, the shoulder season months of April and October are ideal.