Spend the Most Wonderful Time of the Year in the Most Wonderful of Places

That magical time of year is just around the corner, when the streets come alive with twinkling lights, cheery carols get stuck in your head and you start to get cravings for a big mug of hot chocolate or tea. Winter in the UK means chilly days, long nights, cozy fires and time spent with the ones you love.

If you’re wondering where to spend Christmas in the UK this year, there are plenty of festive destinations to choose from. Of course, there’s always London with it’s abundance of Christmas events, skating links, light displays, markets and more. But it isn’t the only beautiful and charming place to visit in that neck of the woods during this time of year.

Here are a few more of the best Christmas destinations to explore during these chilly yet magical months.

Bath, Somerset

The annual Bath Christmas market is one of the most popular events in the UK. The 18 day outdoor shopping marketplace features more than 170 charming little wooden chalets set up within the heart of this UNESCO World Heritage City.

Each tiny chalet sells unique, artisan products, from original paintings to handmade jewelry to soaps and clothing. Most of the goods are handmade in the UK and over 70% of the stallholders are from Bath and the surrounding region, so you will be supporting the locals while shopping for that special one-of-a-kind gift.

Take wintry walk in the Peak District before getting cozy by a fire with a big mug of tea.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Paul Maguire

Bakewell, Derbyshire

This charming market town, home of the tasty Bakewell Tart, has perfected the art of delicious pastries paired with a warm and comforting cup of tea. You can bundle up for a bracing walk in the hills of the Peak District, then warm up by the fire in one of the beautiful historic pubs.

In the weeks before Christmas the town hosts a traditional Christmas market, which includes market stalls, an ice rink, a funfair, a craft marquee and even a chance to meet Santa and his reindeer. Also, you can take a tour of the gorgeous Haddon Hall, a candlelit medieval manor that has been used as a setting for many films.

Shop for trinkets and gifts at the Christmas market and take in beautiful ice sculptures.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Hepburn

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is a delightful city to visit at any time of the year, but it is truly magical at Christmastime. You can walk along George Street through a winter wonderland of spectacular ice sculptures, including Highland Cows, Vikings, fairies, Mary Queen of Scots and even a Loch Ness Monster made of ice.

You can also shop for little trinkets and unique gifts at the Christmas Markets on George Street and East Princes Street Gardens, or glide along to music at the ice rink in Saint Andrew Square. Younger visitors will be enchanted by Santa Land in Princes Street Gardens, which is a festive fairground where they can discover the hidden workshop of the elves and meet Santa in his grotto.