where can I travel without a passport

No Passport, No Problem!

With only one-third of people in the US having a valid passport, it’s helpful to know which countries and islands you can visit without having to present one.

Fortunately, there are dozens of interesting places that allow US visitors regardless of whether they own a passport or not.

In this article, we’ll explore some of those great places you can visit, including Puerto Rico, American Samoa and Jamaica. Read on to discover more destinations and learn about all the amazing things you can do in each location.

Northern Mariana Islands

Looking for sunshine? Look no further than the 14 islands that make up the Northern Mariana Islands. These islands promise visitors a fascinating chance to explore Spanish cuisine alongside beach walks and scuba diving expeditions. There’s even a small independent cinema here for you to enjoy.

Because of each island’s small size, it’s a little challenging to get to. But it is possible by plane, and all you’ll need is a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license or passport card (which is different from a standard passport).

Puerto Rico

The Caribbean island of Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for those who love hiking through the rainforest, surfing on the sea or simply relaxing with a book on the beach. It’s a unique and inspiring place to visit, full of colorful festivals, calming wellness retreats and buzzing nightlife.

Located between North and South America, this fascinating island doesn’t demand valid passports from US citizens – making it easy to travel to. Puerto Rico doesn’t require you to have a passport because it’s officially a US territory. All you need is a valid government-issued ID.

American Samoa

The US territory of American Samoa is a great spot for curious US travelers. It’s an easy transition if you like home comforts, as most people here speak English and the currency is the US dollar.

This beautiful island is the perfect location for taking Instagram selfies, but there are also opportunities for history tours, boat trips and shopping (with US products available at low prices). What’s not to love?

Despite not needing a passport, there are a few requirements for entering the island that you should be aware of. You’ll need to present a valid government-issued ID, a certified birth certificate that proves you were born in the United States and a ticket for your return flight out of the island.

In the event of needing to travel home quickly, you can request an emergency travel document from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security online.

Jamaica

It’s possible to visit Jamaica without a passport, but only by getting on board a closed-loop cruise. These are cruises that depart a US location and return to that same port.

If you prefer cold weather and quiet nights, Jamaica isn’t for you. It’s an exciting island country spanning over 10,000 square kilometers of blue seas and green forests.

Seven Mile Beach is a must-visit and promises some of the clearest seas in the whole world. There are also national parks, caves and lagoons to explore, as well as the Bob Marley Museum – a unique chance to learn more about Jamaica’s most-celebrated singer.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a beautiful country that sits south of the United States. It’s a popular destination for travelers from the US – and it’s easy to see why. It’s a geographical and cultural masterpiece, guaranteeing weeks of adventure. Beaches, rainforests, museums, national parks and volcanoes – it’s all here to explore.

Why not book a closed-loop cruise to the happiest country on Earth (they’ve been ranked highest multiple times over the years)?

Canada

Being our neighbors to the north, it’s great news that Canada doesn’t require a US passport. This means that people from the US can hop across the border with relative ease. All you’ll need to do is present a valid birth certificate. If you’re traveling to Canada on land, you’ll also need a passport card.

Famous for ice hockey, maple syrup, the Northern Lights and Niagara Falls – it’s safe to say that there’s something for everyone in the politest country on Earth. You’re guaranteed a friendly Canadian welcome as you explore the stunning landscapes.

Mexico

Bordering the US to the south, Mexico is high on many travel bucket lists. That’s because it promises delicious food, interesting indigenous heritage, grand ancient ruins and of course – tequila. There are many cities and areas to explore, each offering a unique taste of Mexican life.

You can visit Mexico on a close-looped cruise or land – though this mode of transport will require a passport card.