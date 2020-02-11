What to See in Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C. is one of the most significant and culturally rich cities in the U.S. Packed with iconic monuments, world-class museums and political landmarks, this is where history meets the present, which is why we are going to cover what to see in Washington D.C.

It’s been described as “America’s Paris” with wide, tree-lined boulevards and the National Mall stretching towards the horizon as far as the eye can see. There’s so much to see and do in Washington, D.C., even if you are on a tight budget.

Here are some things to see and do in Washington D.C. that should absolutely be on your list. From museums, to parks, to eateries, be prepared to be impressed.

Free Things to Do in Washington D.C.

If you are exploring Washington, D.C. on a small budget, there are many great free things you can do during your visit that will not cost a thing.

Drum Circle at Meridian Hill Park

The drum circle is one of the longest-running traditions in the city. For 50 years, men and women have been gathering at this part in the summer months on a Sunday, bringing their instruments to join in the rhythm.

Hiking in Rock Creek Park

This beautiful green space is the oldest urban park in the National Park Service. It has gorgeous hiking trails, an Amphitheatre, bicycle paths, a planetarium and a nature center, all waiting for you to explore!

Free Tour of the White House

While you are in Washington, you may want to take the chance to tour the most important building in American politics. You can take a free tour of the White House, although you will need to plan a bit in advance. Tours must be requested with at least 21 days’ notice and you will need to provide a government-issued photo ID. If you are not an American citizen, you will need to request the tour via your embassy.

Arlington National Cemetery

Visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and John F. Kennedy’s gravesite at this moving and very important cemetery.

Can’t-Miss Museums in Washington D.C.

Washington, D.C. has one of the most impressive collections of museums in the country. One of the best parts about this is that many of them are completely free to visit. Imagine that, not having to spend a dime while being able to learn about history.

The National Gallery of Art

This world-class art museum spans two major buildings and also includes a six-acre sculpture garden with a rotating display of traveling exhibitions and permanent works. See the artwork of Calder, da Vinci, Degas and more of the greats.

National Air and Space Museum

See the world’s largest collection of historic spacecraft and aircraft, including the original 1903 flyer piloted by the Wright Brothers and a sample of lunar rock.

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

The Holocaust was one of history’s most horrific events and it is so important to understand it. Although this museum is not free, it tells you a story through videos, artifacts and personal stories.

National Museum of Natural History

This impressive institution is the most visited natural history museum in the world. It boasts an incredible rotating collection of 127 million items, including dinosaur bones, ancient Egyptian mummies and the Hope Diamond.



Cheap Eats in Washington D.C.

If all the sight-seeing has caused you to work up an appetite, there are plenty of great places to go for cheap eats in Washington D.C. Make sure to stay hydrated and to keep your belly full, as this will give you energy to walk around the beautiful city.

Keren Restaurant

This is a small and friendly Ethiopian restaurant, offering excellent dishes, delicious coffee and great service. The portions are hearty and delicious, with many vegan-friendly options.

Bentham King

If you are craving ramen, this is the place to go. You can get a delicious warm steaming bowl of ramen for a very affordable price and truly satisfy that noodle craving.

Corner Bakery Café

When you are looking for a classic, affordable brunch, this fantastic local cafe is somewhere you can rely on. The customer service is top-notch and reliable, and the food is hearty and satisfying. Try the scrumptious cinnamon toast and enjoy the free coffee refills.

Time to Travel

Washington, D.C. has so much to see and do. Whether you are interested in history, culture, food, politics, art or just exploring, there is something for everyone! Make sure you bring your walking shoes and give yourself plenty of time to make the most of what this city has to offer.

Be sure to check out the museums, but also, do not forget to indulge in the fine cuisine. Make sure to grab a cup of coffee too, to keep you energized. Happy traveling!