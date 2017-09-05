Dive Into the Cosmopolitan

Whether it’s your first time in Hong Kong or you have been many times, there’s always something new to discover in this fantastic city. As one of the best family vacations in the world, there is plenty for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

As a big city, however, there is lots to cater to all interests and ages, from entertainment to arts to cuisine. Check out our picks for what to do in Hong Kong and find inspiration for your next trip.

Ocean Park

Ocean Park is a massive animal theme park which has an oceanarium and marine mammal displays. Some of the park’s most famous residents are a pair of Giant Pandas.

In addition, guests can get up close and personal with other animals such as seals, penguins and dolphins. For a special dining experience, indulge in a delicious seafood meal next to the Grand Aquarium.

The park has a number of attractions for visitors of all ages including four thrilling roller coasters, the world’s largest aquarium dome and water rides.

Mid-week race nights are open to the public where you can have a fun night watching horse racing.Photo Credit: Getty Images / TommL

Take in a Race at Happy Valley Racecourse

Many Wednesday evenings, Hong Kong socialites and race fans congregate at Happy Valley Racecourse to take in an evening of horse racing. Each of these mid-week race nights are open to the public with a selection of tasty food and beverages on offer.

See and be seen as you experience this mid-week social racing event.

Enjoy a selection of delicious cocktails at the Ozone on the 118th floor of the ICC.Photo Credit: Getty Images / mbbirdy

Enjoy a Cocktail with a View at the World’s Highest Bar

Located on the 118th floor of the ICC, Ozone is billed as the highest bar in the world. The bar is part of the Ritz-Carlton and serves a delicious selection of cocktails.

The Cosmopolitans and Martinis are our favorites but let’s be honest, we really come here for the view.