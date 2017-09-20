Home to Harvard University and one of the most famous tea parties in history, the city of Boston has been a significant tourist destination for decades. One of the oldest and most culturally diverse cities in the US, Boston has a wealth of things to do whether you’re after sports, history, or culture.

During the city’s warmer months, outdoorsy types will love exploring local parks and gardens, while art lovers can enjoy entire neighborhoods full of galleries and performing arts spaces.

There’s plenty to learn about the city’s profound impact on the evolution of the United States as well, through historical landmarks and museums. Of course, if you’re traveling with kids, you won’t want to miss all of Boston’s family-friendly attractions.

If you’re wondering what to do in Boston, “Beantown” has plenty to offer for the nearly 18 million people who come to visit every year.

For Nature Lovers

1. Boston Common

The oldest public park in the United States, Boston Common features historical monuments and memorials across a sprawling 50 acres. The park plays host to a number of events throughout the year including outdoor movie screenings, fun runs, and even free concerts and theatre at the onsite bandstand.

In the summer, you can bring the kids to ride the carousel or splash around at the Frog Pond, which also turns into an outdoor ice skating rink in the winter.

2. Boston Public Garden

Right across Charles St., you’ll find the Boston Public Garden, which has a delightful array of seasonal flower varieties, tree species, decorative statues and fountains. Like the Common, it too has a central water feature, The Lagoon, where local wildlife tends to congregate.

Visitors can take a ride in one of the iconic swan boats with a tour guide, or walk across the adorable suspension bridge — a great spot for picture taking.

The Esplanade runs along the banks of the Charles River and is perfect for a jog, walk, or bike ride.

3. Charles River Esplanade

A scenic trail of sorts, the Esplanade runs along the banks of the Charles River and is perfect for a jog, walk, or bike ride. Small boats, canoes and kayaks can launch from one of the many boat ramps, and are also available for rental.

From June to August, kids will love the Charles Bank playground and spray pool, which has quite an extensive setup for both little ones and big kids. After all that activity, enjoy a bite to eat or a seasonal beverage at the Charles River Bistro, where you might find yourself entertained by a passerby tickling the keys of a public piano.