What to Do in Alaska

A vast and untamed land of unspoiled wilderness. A land with abundant wildlife. This is Alaska. It is like no other state in the U.S. In fact, it is like no other place on earth. If you have a taste for adventure and want to find yourself lost in a place that is truly wild, you are going to want to put Alaska on your bucket list.

Why Should You Travel to Alaska?

What is it that makes this remote northern state so special? Here are some to name a few:

The wildlife. From moose to bald eagles to whales, you will get a chance to see so many stunning creatures.

From moose to bald eagles to whales, you will get a chance to see so many stunning creatures. The adventures. Alaska is considered one of the best places in the U.S. for thrilling outdoor adventures including hiking, dogsledding or whitewater rafting.

Alaska is considered one of the best places in the U.S. for thrilling outdoor adventures including hiking, dogsledding or whitewater rafting. The warm hospitality. The people of Alaska will welcome you with open arms and will be happy to share their home with you.

The people of Alaska will welcome you with open arms and will be happy to share their home with you. The history. From the first human beings who made their way over the land bridge from Siberia, to the rough and tumble days of the Gold Rush, Alaska’s past is full of stories.

From the first human beings who made their way over the land bridge from Siberia, to the rough and tumble days of the Gold Rush, Alaska’s past is full of stories. The fresh air. As soon as you step off the plane and breathe in your first lungful of Alaskan air, you will feel the difference.

Top Attractions in Alaska

Juneau

When walking through the quaint downtown of Juneau, you will feel like you have stepped back in time to the 1940s. Visit the friendly local eateries, pop shops and get a sense of this friendly, tight-knit community. You can also raise a glass to a great day of adventures at the Alaskan Brewing Company or the famous Red Dog Saloon.

Denali National Park

Centered around the mountain of the same name, the highest mountain in North America, this nature preserve is filled with pristine forests, glaciers and wild tundra. There are many thrilling outdoor adventure tours here, including snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and dog sledding. Be sure to hike up the Polychrome Pass, as it offers the most breathtaking views of the Alaska Range.

The Inside Passage

The Inside Passage is a coastal route that goes through the islands of the Pacific Northwest coast from Southeastern Alaska, all the way through to British Columbia and to Washington State. It’s a popular route for cruise ships and an incredibly scenic way to get to and from Alaska. During the journey, you will see snow-capped mountains, whales, ice floes and a seemingly endless untouched, rugged coastline.

Top Things to Eat in Alaska

Salmon. Your trip to Alaska will not be complete until you have sampled the world-famous Alaskan salmon. It is incredibly fresh and flavorful, which is why it is exported all over the world. If you are really feeling adventurous you could sign up for a fishing trip so you can catch your own dinner.

Your trip to Alaska will not be complete until you have sampled the world-famous Alaskan salmon. It is incredibly fresh and flavorful, which is why it is exported all over the world. If you are really feeling adventurous you could sign up for a fishing trip so you can catch your own dinner. Red King crab legs. King crabs are some of the largest crustaceans in the world and the ones in Alaska can weigh up to 20 pounds. Their meat is incredibly juicy and delicious.

King crabs are some of the largest crustaceans in the world and the ones in Alaska can weigh up to 20 pounds. Their meat is incredibly juicy and delicious. Caribou. Have you ever tasted Caribou? It’s delicious in a chili and has a rich, gamey flavor. Give it a try while you are in Alaska!

Best Hiking Experiences in Alaska

Kenai River Trail

This beautiful trail that spans 10 miles follows the shape of the Kenai Lake. As you walk along the shores you can admire the turquoise-tinted water and spot many beautiful and rare birds. This trail is best used from May to October due to different seasons making it easier and harder for hiking. Also, take caution to bears. The Kenai River is filled with salmon, which is a tasty treat for bears.

Exit Glacier

Take a walk across Kenai Fjords National Park, which is mostly flat and runs through a beautiful lush forest. The Upper Trail will take you to a spectacular viewpoint where you will be able to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding mountains. This is also one of the most accessible glaciers to get to from the road, and it looks rather large up close, so make sure to snap a photo!

Resurrection Pass

This is one of the most popular hikes in the Kenai Mountains. The trail will take you alongside waterfalls, lakes and forests. It’s 38 miles in total, so you can break it up into shorter day hikes or stay in the campsites along the way.

Twin Peaks Trail

This hike offers many moments where you will stop in awe and let the mountainous landscapes around you take your breath away. With over 5,000 feet of elevation it is a moderately challenging climb, but it is worth it.

Alaska is Calling You

From learning about the top attraction, to knowing about the best food to eat and the best trails to hike, make sure to add Alaska to your travel bucket list!