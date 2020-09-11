What Are the Most Underrated States?

When it comes to travel destinations in the U.S., there are a few obvious options: the beaches of California, the casinos of Nevada, the theme parks of Florida, the mountains of Colorado. But what about the more off-the-beaten-track destinations in the U.S. you might not have thought of? This begs to ask, what are the most underrated States? Well, we have that outlined for you. Consider taking a trip to some of these destinations that may not have been on your radar. You’ll find fewer crowds, but there is so much to see and do!

Kansas

Although Kansas is mostly farming and wilderness, it has several charming small towns and great cities with superb museums, historic sights and nightlife. There’s a list of great attractions in Kansas and you will want to plan more time so you can squeeze them all in.

For example, there is the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita. It’s an open-air museum that will make you feel like you have stepped back in time to the wild west. You can have a whisky at the saloon, get a haircut, visit the schools, church, shops, prison and more. The town is staffed by actors in period clothing, giving you an authentic recreation of the past.

When you enter the famous OZ Museum in Wamego, you will definitely feel like you are not in Kansas anymore. This quirky spot features over 2,000 artifacts related to the Wizard of Oz movie and book. Also, be sure to stop in Topeka, Kansas to view the Kansas state capitol and climb the 296 steps to admire the view from the fifth floor.



Located in Idaho, Yellowstone National Park offers rivers and wilderness galore. Photo Credit: Getty

Idaho

You probably never thought to take a trip to Idaho. However, this beautiful state is one of the most underrated states in the U.S. for adventure travel.

It claims a little slice of Yellowstone National Park, but that is only a small section of the stunning wilderness you will find here. You can also explore the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness – which is the largest contiguous area of wilderness in the lower 48. These expansive wilds have more than 2,600 miles of trails to explore, so bring your hiking shoes!

Idaho is also home to the Salmon River, which is the longest free-flowing river in any state and a popular destination for white water rafting and fishing enthusiasts. Plus, do not miss Hell’s Canyon, which is the deepest river gorge in North America (even deeper than the Grand Canyon).



Alabama is known for its stunning shores and coastline. Photo Credit: Getty

Alabama

There are plenty of great reasons to explore Alabama. The Gulf Shores are a stretch of stunning coastline and are known as the most beautiful place in the state. Alabama is home to the much-loved Hangout Music Festival.

Alabama is also home to the impressive U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, which is truly one of the best space museums in the world: well laid out, captivating and educational – it makes an ideal day trip for curious minds of any age.

As you explore Alabama, you will see landmark historical sites from the civil rights movement all over, included the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma and the famous Baptist Church in Birmingham.