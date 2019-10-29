Get a True Vacation

Travel is fun, but sometimes taking a trip can be so chaotic and exhausting that you come back needing a vacation from your vacation.

What if you could take a trip that left you feeling more relaxed and rejuvenated afterward than you did before you left? That’s the idea behind wellness travel.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the Global Wellness Economy was a $4.2 trillion market in 2017 and wellness tourism counts for $639 billion of that total. This is only expected to grow, projected to reach $919 billion by 2022.

Interested in getting in on this trend? We’ll go over everything you can expect from a wellness retreat here.

What Is a Wellness Vacation?

A wellness vacation is any trip you take where the main purpose of the experience is to improve your health, happiness and well-being. Wellness retreats usually include healthy food, exercise classes, meditation, counseling, healing spa treatments, therapy and much more. They are designed to be calm, relaxing and inspiring.

There are so many different types of wellness retreats out there. Some are organized around yoga, while others are focused on weight loss. Some have a strong fitness theme, while others lean toward a more spiritual focus. Some are designed to make you feel empowered and inspired, while other retreats are focused on play, art and creativity.

There are wellness retreats for couples, for singles, for women only and much more. No matter what your personality, there is a wellness retreat out there for you.

Regardless of what programs and features it offers, the most important aspect of a wellness retreat is that it leaves you feeling rejuvenated and recharged. You’ll have plenty of space and time to rest and get some perspective on whatever you’re struggling with in your daily life.

What Should You Pack for a Wellness Retreat?

Here are a few must-have items you’ll want to bring with you on a wellness getaway:

A water bottle, so you can stay hydrated

Comfy clothes, for relaxing

Sturdy shoes, if any hikes or long walks are on the itinerary

A good book to read during all the quiet time you’ll have

A journal, so you can write down your thoughts and document how you are feeling

Swimsuit, as most wellness retreats will have a pool or Jacuzzi to unwind in

Sunscreen

Sports clothing, for any exercise or yoga component of your stay

Of course, the most important thing to bring to a wellness retreat is an open mind and the most important thing to leave behind is the stress of your day to day life.

What Are Some Popular Wellness Retreats?

Here are some of the best wellness retreats around the world, where you can find yourself inspired, rested and rejuvenated.

Kamalaya, Koh Samui, Thailand

One of the most popular wellness retreats in Asia, Kamalaya is well-known for its beautiful setting and excellent Ayurvedic and naturopathy treatments. It is located on a lush, green hillside in Koh Samui, with views of the best sunsets on the island. There are wellness programs here including yoga classes, fitness classes, detox retreats and more.

There’s also a beautiful beach accessible from the resort, with great relaxation in between treatments. The delicious food at the resort is phenomenal and designed to be as healthy as possible.

Shasta Abbey, Mount Shasta, California

California has long been a destination for travelers who are seeking wellness and inner peace. This beautiful Buddhist monastery near Mount Shasta welcomes outsiders into its sacred space.

Shasta Abbey is a genuine Buddhist monastery in the Soto Zen tradition. It’s located in a 16-acre forest by the base of the mountain and it features meditation, mindfulness training and fascinating lectures.

BodyHoliday All-Inclusive, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Why not find health and relaxation under the Caribbean sun? At the all-inclusive BodyHoliday you can engage in all sorts of activities including yoga, meditation, spa treatments, facials and full-body massages.

This beautiful resort recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, with a multi-million-dollar renovation to their Wellness Center.

Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, India

Located in the beautiful Punjabi forests of Northern India, this wellness spa features Ayurvedic treatments, yoga and mindfulness meditations. The Oberoi has retreats led by physicians, often taking place on a beautiful east-facing platform overlooking the morning sun.

They even have a Roman-inspired bath complex with a hydrotherapy circuit. In the evening you can dine on nutritious and healthy food or take an evening swim in your private pool terrace.