The Best of the Lone Star State

Texas is such a huge state, it would be nearly impossible to explore it all in a lifetime. However, that also means there are more places to visit than one could even imagine, making it the perfect state for all kinds of weekend getaways.

Below are some of the best places to sneak off to for a couple of days, no matter what type of trip you’re looking for. Here are some of our top picks for weekend getaways in Texas

For Romantic Couples

Lost Pines Resort in Cedar Creek

This resort may seem like it’s in the thick of the forest, but it’s actually only 23 miles outside of Austin. Lost Pines Resort and Spa is the perfect spot for couples to get away together and spend some quality time outdoors. You’ll have the opportunity to hike on 18 trails, kayak on the Colorado River, go zip-lining, or get cozy by a fire-pit under the night sky.

For those who enjoy quieter, indoor activities, the resort also has the Django Spa with its popular two-hour, side by side, couples Soulmate Sunset massage.

Isla Grand Beach Resort in South Padre Island

With a population of less than 3,000, South Padre Island is the Texan version of a beach paradise and a stay at the popular Isla Grand Beach Resort could be the perfect solution for a weekend of relaxation.

This resort boasts beautiful subtropical scenery, a quiet atmosphere, and breathtaking sunsets right from the property’s beach. For couples who like to stay active, the Isla Grand Beach Resort offers horseback rides on the sand, dolphin cruises, and a dance club with a live band every night.

On a Budget

Barton Springs near Austin

If you’re looking for a fun and inexpensive way to spend your weekend in Texas, why not consider a couple of nights camping at Krause Springs, which is very close to the famous Barton Springs swimming hole. Locals and visitors alike travel to these springs every year to cool off and admire that beautiful waterfalls all around the area.

El Paso

El Paso might not be the first city that comes to mind when you’re brainstorming for a weekend getaway in Texas, but this western city has a lot to offer on a smaller budget. Hotels aren’t too pricey in town, and attractions like the El Paso Museum of Art and concerts at Al Fresco! are completely free.

Visitor fees at Franklin Mountains State Park are very inexpensive, and there are many wonderful cheap eats to be discovered all over town as well.

Family-friendly Destinations

Fort Worth

Fort Worth is conveniently located near the busy city of Dallas and hosts a bunch of activities that are fun for the whole family. Animal lovers will be excited to know that one of the state’s best zoos, the Fort Worth Zoo, is right in town and houses over 7,000 exotic animals.

For a real Western experience, families can check out the Fort Worth Stockyards where two cattle walks are done everyday with real-life cowboys. It also has shops, restaurants and rodeos.

Forth Worth has several other fun attractions such as the Museum of Flight and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, which comes complete with an IMAX theater and planetarium.

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

This resort is highly favored among those with children, as there is something exciting to do during every season of the year. Each year, The Gaylord creates a different themed ICE! exhibit and offers ice skating, snow tubing, gingerbread house decorating and a teddy bear workshop.

During the summer, their 10-acre pool area with water slides and a lazy river are open and ready to help you and the family cool off.

Dog-friendly Getaways

Canyon of the Eagles

Built right on the shores of Lake Buchanan is the Canyon of the Eagles lodge and nature park in Burnet, Texas. This pet-friendly destination is a dream come true for both you and your pooch, as there are 62 private guest rooms on 940 acres of Texas countryside.

Some of the activities on offer include hiking, fishing, swimming, bird and butterfly watching, or just taking some time to relax under the beautiful night sky with your furry companion.

Galveston Beach Rentals by Ryson

If you’d like a weekend away with your four-legged friend, look no further than the Ryson rental properties right in Galveston at the beach. These luxurious properties are waterfront homes with everything you need to unwind for a couple of days on the sand, with no need to worry about the logistics of leaving your pet at home.

In addition to accommodations, enjoy a variety of activities in Galveston that include everything from fishing, ghost tours, golfing, a children’s museum, Seawolf Park, Galveston Island State Park and more.

Girls’ Trip Ideas

Texas Hill Country Wineries

The Texas Hill Country Wineries are just a hop, skip and a jump from the hustle and bustle of Austin, and make for the perfect spot to reconnect and hang with the girls. Take a couple of days to explore all the wineries in Fredericksburg, Lampasas, New Braunfels, and everywhere in between, with breathtaking views and some quiet time in a very scenic part of Texas.

With over 50 wineries in the immediate area, there will be no shortage of drinks to sip on and memories to make. If you time things right, visit at the end of April to participate in the Austin Food and Wine Festival.

Shopping Weekend in San Marcos

San Marcos is a perfect spot to gather all the girls together, as there are plenty of shopping options in the Tanger Outlet Center as well as the San Marcos Premium Outlets. There is no shortage of places to stay along the freeway, including several affordable bed and breakfast nooks to relax and get cozy in at the end of a busy shopping day.

In addition, Crook Park and San Marcos Iris Garden are a couple of ways to enjoy the outdoor environment in the area.

Lesser-known Weekend Trip Locations

Rockport

Known for its charm, Rockport is a coastal town that has become a favorite spot of artists in the area. Even though this town isn’t on the radar for most tourists, it’s become a highly recommended destination for people looking to get away from it all for a couple of days and enjoy the ocean and outdoor activities.

Depending on when you visit, you just might cross paths with several festivals including the Rockport Film Festival, HummerBird Celebration and the Rockport Seafair.

Salado

Salado is one of those quaint little towns that is perfect for some quality rest, browsing local shops, and enjoying the peace and quiet at a cozy bed and breakfast inn.

Not many people have even heard of Salado, but its beautiful water gardens and horse-drawn carriage rides are something to write home about. This 1800s Texan town is the perfect hidden gem for a romantic getaway as well as a fun-filled and low-key family weekend.