These Destinations Were Made for Sweethearts

Whether you are finally able to go on a trip without your kids or don’t have kids and are just looking for another great destination to explore together, these are the perfect vacation ideas for couples.

Traveling as a couple is a great opportunity to rekindle a little romance in your life. It will create an atmosphere of excitement and expose you and your partner to new and intriguing surroundings.

You can spend your days together relaxing, eating new food, exploring and having fun.

These beautiful destinations are truly the best vacation spots for couples, setting the mood for love and ensuring you have a travel experience you will both get a lot of out of.

Rome, Italy

With mouthwatering cuisine, elegant and classy restaurants, atmospheric streets and ancient ruins — what could be more romantic than a trip with your sweetheart to Rome? The city is packed with history and you can’t take a stroll anywhere without wandering into a picturesque square or finding a stunning fountain.

Feast on pizza and pasta together, zoom through the streets on a Vespa and eat gelato while exploring the meandering cobblestone alleyways, talking about art, culture and whatever else springs to mind.

The stunning white sand beaches, clear turquoise water and luxury over-water villas, superb nightlife and dining of the Maldives will keep every couple busy.

The Maldives

When you first set eyes on the Maldives it is easy to see why it is such a popular destination for honeymooners. The stunning white sand beaches, clear turquoise water and luxury over-water villas are so perfect they don’t even look real.

The islands are also known for offering superb nightlife and dining.

There is an incredible range of luxury resorts here that will make you and your special someone feel like royalty. You can have a couple’s massage at your over-water bungalow, then go snorkeling and see the incredible array of underwater life below the water’s surface.

Make sure you go for a walk over the Minnewater Bridge with your partner when in Bruges. According to the local folklore, if you walk across the bridge with your partner you will be forever in love.

Bruges, Belgium

A postcard-perfect European city with elegant fairy tale architecture, swans gliding down the canals and a “Lake of Love” — Bruges sets the scene for a perfect romantic getaway. You can learn about the history on a walking tour or take a picnic to Hof De Jonghe, where sheep graze beneath the apple trees.

Make sure you go for a walk over the Minnewater Bridge with your partner. According to the local folklore, if you walk across the bridge with your partner you will be forever in love.