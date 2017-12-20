Cure Your Wanderlust

Looking ahead into the New Year, you may want to update your bucket list. Forgotten cities are emerging as hipster hot spots, countries with murky pasts are stepping out from the shadows and wowing visitors, and natural phenomena are crying out to be seen before environmental damage spins too far out of control.

They are all demanding travelers’ attention, and for very good reason. These locales are making a name for themselves as the top travel destinations for 2018.

Cartagena, Colombia

The beauty queen of the Caribbean coast, Cartagena is putting Colombia on the map with its nightlife, white sand beaches and glorious colonial architecture. The city walls wrap themselves around a maze of colorful streets, lined with balconies overflowing with bright flowers.

Every corner is so picturesque the old town feels more like a movie set than real life. If that bothers you, just wait until night falls; rooftop bars, world-class DJ’s and salsa clubs will make you feel alive again.

A newly flourishing tourism industry has opened up Georgia's ancient castles, incredible vineyards and unparalleled landscapes to the world.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / MykolaIvashchenko

Georgia (The Country)

Georgia is a country in bloom. This little corner of the world is a collision of cultures, existing at the intersection of Asia and Europe.

It is so unique that Georgians are not ethnically connected to any other people on the planet. Somehow, despite centuries of invasions, they have managed to preserve their distinct national identity, and now they are proud to show foreigners their famous hospitality.

A newly flourishing tourism industry has opened up ancient castles, incredible vineyards and unparalleled landscapes to the outside world. Want to focus your time here? Check out all the incredible things to do in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital.

Taiwan and its people will give you the warmest welcome.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / nicholashan

Taiwan

Taiwan is a land of contrasts. The coastal cities are densely populated, modern metropolises, but inland the mountains are lush hiking paradises.

Many of the traditions and cultural practices of mainland China are still visible, but Taiwan has its own dynamic identity that is entirely independent. The cuisine is a tantalizing mix of indigenous and Chinese flavors.

Taiwan and its people will give you the warmest welcome, feed you until your belly hurts, show you stunning sights and make sure you never forget this incredible island.