From East to West and Everything in Between

Summer is the time to grab a road map, throw your hiking boots and camera in the back of a car and take a road trip across the great wide promise of the United States. As the weather warms up, leave winter jackets and cities behind, and discover greener, wilder and more tranquil pastures.

Up the Californian coast, through rugged national parks, all the way down the east coast to the Gulf of Mexico — there is an endless list of places to fall in awe with.

Whether you want to drive and follow in the footsteps of thousands of road-trippers, or take a luxury train vacation to get the seldom-seen perspectives of popular destinations, the summer is meant for exploring this beautiful country.

Because knowing where to start can be hard, here is a list of the best places to visit in USA in summer 2019. Pick one or all of them, and spend the season knitting together an itinerary that takes in as many seaside towns, natural wonders, craft beers and sunsets as possible.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

To kick off your summer in America, why not go back to where it all began? Yellowstone National Park was the world’s first national park, established in 1872 before even the National Park Service in the US existed.

In Yellowstone, nature’s sense of drama bursts forth in the hot springs and geysers erupting from the ground. Its vast wilderness and stunning views make it one of the of the top camping destinations in the USA.

You might happen across some hairier encounters too, with grizzlies, bison and wolves all calling the park home.

The rock formations of Arches National Park in Utah offers hiking trails weave around and through more than 2,000 natural arches and the 65 foot tall Delicate Arch. Photo Credit: iStockPhoto.com / lightphoto

Arches National Park, Utah

Another national park not to be missed, the red rock landscapes and otherworldly stone arches of this Utah beauty are vaguely reminiscent of Mars. A wonderland of rock formations, hiking trails weave around and through more than 2,000 natural arches, including the 65-foot-tall Delicate Arch, which you may recognize from Utah license plates.

An incredibly photogenic patch of earth, the red rocks become even more saturated in color as the sun sets. For even more incredible hikes, check out the nearby Zion National Park hikes.

The twisted oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, fountains spouting pure sunshine and ghost stories that will make you shiver.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto.com / SeanPavonePhoto

Savannah, Georgia

Twisted oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, fountains spouting pure sunshine and ghost stories to make you shiver: Savannah is an idyllic summer destination in the US with just a touch of the surreal.

Take a horse-drawn carriage through one of the manicured parks, or stroll through the cobblestone historic district to admire the antebellum architecture. The lush Southern charm of this town under heavy summer heat is pure seduction.