Explore Varied Landscapes and Storied Locales

One of the top countries to visit in the world, the United States attracts millions of visitors every year who are intent on exploring all 50 states and all they have to offer. From tropical beaches to cities full of skyscrapers to icy glaciers, there are so many different kinds of vacations to be had.

No matter where you go in the US, you’ll find opportunities to enjoy the unique history, culture and natural landscapes that make up the foundation of this great country. If you’re looking for ideas on where to visit next (or on your first trip), pull up your favorite travel booking site and take a look at our list of the best vacation spots in the US.

Grand Canyon National Park

With 4.5 million visitors a year, there’s no question that Grand Canyon National Park ranks as one of the best vacation spots in the US. Just standing at the edge of the South Rim can be life changing as you look out over millions of years of history, formed into massive colorful layers of rock.

Aside from taking a guided or self-guided tour along the rims, there are donkey rides into the canyon, helicopter flybys and jeep safaris. Plenty of lodge style accommodations are available in the area, but for a cheaper, more immersive option, try camping at the bottom of the canyon.

Before you leave, be sure to visit Grand Canyon Village, home to the historic El Tovar Hotel where you can dine with a view of the canyon at sunset.

Explore the beautiful black sand beaches created by the world's largest dormant volcano in Haleakala National Park.Photo Credit: Getty Images / MariuszBlach

Maui, HI

Maui isn’t as popular as Oahu, which means you can relax away from hordes of tourists and overpriced meals. There are still plenty of things to do here whether you decide to stay in a luxury beach resort or a quaint tropical Airbnb home.

Take a drive on the Road to Hana where you can pick up fresh squeezed juice along the way while enjoying views of waterfalls and rain forests. Haleakala National Park is home to the world’s largest dormant volcano, which has in turn created beautiful black sand beaches in the area.

As with any island destination, Maui also has plenty of sunbathing, surfing and snorkeling opportunities in addition to an array of rich cultural experiences like luaus and hula dancing.

All memorials are free and open to the public.Photo Credit: Getty Images / DavidByronKeener

Washington, DC

While Washington, DC has plenty to offer history buffs and political enthusiasts, it’s also one of the best overall vacation spots in the US. There are 14 different museums on the National Mall that are free to visit and cover a broad range of interests from fine art to air and space.

All of the memorials like the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial are free and open to the public. Free tours are even available of the White House and US Capitol building, but reservations have to be made at least 21 days in advance through your Congressperson or home country’s embassy in Washington, DC.

You can also see a performance at the Ford Theatre where President Lincoln was shot, visit Arlington National Cemetery, or see the giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo.