From Coastal Havens to Architectural Epicenters

Always a popular choice, especially for summer travel, you can’t go wrong with most European destinations. Castles, churches and ruins populate the cities, towns and coastal villages of Europe. No matter where you go, you’re met with both endless Old World charm and the tireless urge of progress, as many historical places have been re-imagined for use in the 21st century.

Each country has a rich appreciation for culture and the arts, elevating them to a point of pride, as they should be. Europe has produced an incredible number of world renowned musical composers, opera singers, ballet dancers, actors, writers and artists. Some of the greatest works of art in the world can be found amid the galleries and museums of Europe.

Whether you’re looking to plan a single or multi-destination European vacation, it can be difficult to choose which places to visit. Perhaps you want to visit as many varied cities as you can. On the other hand, maybe you want to spend a week in one location, totally immersing yourself in the culture.

To help you decide, we’ve picked out some of the best places in Europe. Read on and see which locales make your feet tingle with the urge to walk their streets.

Rome, Italy

Rome is a quintessential European travel destination. Everywhere you look, you’re met with another impressive feat of ancient architecture. Steeped in over 3,000 years of history you’ll find landmarks from every era of Roman civilization, such as the Colosseum, The Forum, the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain.

Vatican City, home of the Pope, sits just over the River Tiber where important works of art are housed in the Vatican’s churches and museums, including the famed Sistine Chapel fresco painted by Michelangelo.

A hub of art and culture, Paris will enchant your heart, mind and soul.

Paris, France

For centuries, Paris has topped the list of popular European destinations. Known as the City of Light, its tiny, romantic streets come alive at night, but Paris is even more lovely when viewed from above on the Eiffel Tower.

Along with iconic churches like Sacre-Coeur and Notre Dame, dozens of world class museums including the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay and the Centre Pompidou have made the city into a hub of art and culture. Aside from enjoying the sights, take a stroll along the Champs-Élysées and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine at a sidewalk cafe for a taste of true Parisian lifestyle.

From pubs to shopping centers to royalty, London has something for all.

London, UK

As English speaking cities go, London always ranks as one of the best places to go in Europe. Dine and drink in pubs like the locals, go shopping at Harrods for the finer things (or on Portobello Road for a more bohemian vibe), see Shakespeare’s plays performed at the Globe Theatre, or walk down Abbey Road like The Beatles.

Of course, we can’t forget the Queen. If you’re fascinated with the English monarchy, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London are hot spots for all things Royal Family.