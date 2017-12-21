Destinations That Will Enlighten You

Asia travel is rich and varied, making it difficult to create a guide that does justice to the breadth of cultures scattered across the 44 million square kilometers of the continent. Life in Japan is worlds away from life in Israel or Singapore — they simply can’t be compared or ranked one above the other.

It all depends what kind of experience you’re after. Do you want to be enveloped by the bustling streets of mega-cities? Are you yearning to immerse yourself in age old cultural traditions? Are you drawn to destinations with stunning natural beauty? Do you long for days spent on a remote tropical island?

Here are some of the best places to visit in Asia that will give you all that and more.

Ubud, Indonesia

These past few years, bucket lists have tended toward contemplative and meaningful travel rather than thrill-seeking, adventure travel. Ubud, on the island of Bali, is the perfect destination to nurture this contemplative spirit.

It is the ideal place to experience Balinese culture. Whether you prefer to soak in some of the city’s world renowned spas, try authentic Balinese cuisine or visit ancient holy sites such as Goa Gajah and Gunung Kawi, you are sure to leave feeling transformed.

The massive shopping malls in Dubai are a destination unto themselves.Photo Credit: Getty Images / franckreporter

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the Middle East. It is known for its luxury shopping, raucous nightlife and skyline full of massive skyscrapers, including the 830 meter tall Burj Khalifa which has been the tallest building in the world since 2008.

The city sits on the Persian Gulf which features artificial islands just offshore, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel which is built in the shape of a sail and the public Jumeirah Beach. The massive shopping malls are destinations unto themselves and offer exciting features like an Olympic size ice skating rink, indoor ski slopes and prestigious international restaurants.

The well-organized transportation system in Taipei makes it easy to get from attraction to attraction.Photo Credit: Getty Images / 75tiks

Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan is certainly an up-and-coming tourist destination known for tasty street food and stunning sights. It’s easy to hop from attraction to attraction — such as the sky high Taipei 101 skyscraper or the National Palace Museum — on their well-organized and convenient public transportation system.

The real highlight of Taipei is that it is entirely surrounded by mountains. Visiting the mountains is a must. We love when we can have great nature experiences without getting too far away from the convenience of a city. If you only visit one mountain during your trip, Elephant Mountain is the one we recommend due to its easy access and stunning views.

All in all, Taipei remains a bit off of beaten path for Western tourists, but that’s changing quickly as more and more travelers realize the hidden gem that is Taiwan’s vibrant capital city.