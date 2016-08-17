9 Biggest Travel Money Mistakes You Need to Avoid

We’re Here to Help

Although travel itself is all about experiencing your destination, the second most important aspect of taking a trip is your money. You want to make sure you are getting exactly what you paid for and are able to enjoy it to the fullest. Unfortunately, travel money mistakes can be costly.

Being aware of what travel mistakes travelers often make, or knowing how to be prepared for travel disasters is important to ensuring your trip goes smoothly. But when it comes to money, the decisions you make on your trips are ones that could potentially impact you even after you return home.

Trust us — from exchanging currency, to making bookings, to retail shopping, there is plenty of room for error.

But with a little preparation and some knowledge to take with you on the road, you’ll be able to focus on your trip and not on your wallet!

1. Not Informing Credit Card Companies of Your Travel Plans

Whether you are traveling out of state or to another country, it’s necessary to alert your bank and credit card companies of your travel plans. Any changes in your spending habits will trigger a fraud alert, which can put a freeze on your account.

If you’re abroad, that can mean expensive phone calls to the bank in addition to getting stuck without access to your money.

It’s best to only exchange what you might need upon arrival.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / minemero

2. Exchanging All Your Money Ahead of Time

While it may seem like common sense to exchange money before you travel, you may not want to do so with all of your allotted budget. Banks often charge a transaction fee for currency conversions along with an unfavorable exchange rate.

It’s best to only exchange what you might need upon arrival for transportation costs and the like, and get more cash at your destination. Try to avoid airports and instead opt for ATMs or local currency exchangers, for the best rates.

If you’re really intent on enjoying foreign meats, it's best to eat them in their home country.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / weiXx

3. Trying to Bring Home Agricultural Products

Most people are aware that you can’t bring foreign plants or produce into the United States. However, did you know that most animal byproducts are also restricted?

That means all of those delicious salamis and sausages you intended to have a feast with when you got home will get confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. If you’re really intent on enjoying foreign meats, eat them in their home country and avoid wasting your time and money in customs.