6 Travel Mistakes All Travelers Need to Avoid

Be a Conscientious Traveler

Traveling is full of excitement, from immersing yourself in a new culture to seeing remarkable sites. While no one can blame travelers for their determination to have the best experience they can and make the most of their trip, this kind of mindset coupled with the giddy nerves that come along with being somewhere new can result in some unseemly habits.

Many people forget that the locations they are visiting aren’t just there for the enjoyment of tourists; they’re people’s homes and you’re a guest in their land. So how do you make sure you have the best time you can while being respectful of your surroundings? We have the answers, of course!

Here are some of the things that travelers do which really don’t make a great impression, and can even damage your experience.

Make sure that you avoid these behaviors on your next trip!

1. Packing Too Much

The old saying advises that when you are packing for a trip you should lay out all of your clothes and money, then take half of the clothes and twice the money. This is good advice, because packing too much stuff with you is a big mistake.

When you have an overloaded suitcase you will need to pay more money in baggage fees and you will exhaust yourself dragging it around and lifting it up the stairs or onto public transit. Because your luggage is heavy it will slow you down and will make you stand out more as a tourist.

Plus, over-packing your bag will make it more likely to rip and break, leaving you stranded. Pack a lighter bag and you will be much happier.

It might be hot outside, but it’s important to consider whether the clothing you are wearing is appropriate for the culture and setting you are in.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / IPGGutenbergUKLtd

2. Showing Too Much Skin

It might be hot outside, but it’s important to consider whether the clothing you are wearing is appropriate for the culture and setting you are in. There are many conservative cultures in Asia and the Middle East where short-shorts and tank tops are inappropriate. It’s equally important for men as it is for women to make sure they are dressed appropriately.

This is especially important if you are visiting a sacred site or a temple. Your shoulders and legs should be covered in order to show respect for your holy surroundings.

Don't expect all the people you interact with to speak English. Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / CandyBoxImages

3. Getting Annoyed When People Don’t Speak English

It’s true that English is widely spoken around the world and that in many travel destinations you will find people who speak it. However, it should never be something that you expect and it’s not fair to get mad at someone in another country if they don’t speak English.

If the staff in your hotel or anyone else you interact with understands English that is great, but if they don’t there’s nothing wrong with that either. Be patient and make yourself understood as well as possible, whether that means learning a few phrases in the local language, using hand signals, using a translator app or asking someone else to translate.