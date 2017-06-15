From Sea to Shining Sea

Canada is an adventurous outdoor lover’s dream destination — there’s just so much to see and so many different landscapes to explore.

From the rain forests and sandy beaches of British Columbia, to the snowy peaks of Alberta, to the ruler-straight horizon of the prairies, to the peaceful forests of Ontario and Quebec, to the colorful houses and rocky coastline of the Maritimes, Canada has incredible natural diversity.

If you’re looking for a more concentrated experience in each of these unique locales in Canada, follow our eastern Canada travel guide, western Canada travel guide, and northern Canada travel guide.

But if you are looking for the highlights and are planning to hop from province to province, this list of the best places to go in Canada is exactly what you need.

If you are planning a trip across this wild and beautiful country, give yourself plenty of time. The distances between Canada tourist attractions are vast and you will want to linger and get to know the friendly people as you go along.

Here are a few of the most gorgeous and impressive places to visit in Canada.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Vibrant Vancouver is certainly a city worth visiting on your travels, but why not also take the 1.5 hour ferry across to Vancouver Island as well? You’ll find the city of Victoria, with its British charm and postcard-perfect Inner Harbour, as well as the towering cedars of Cathedral Grove, the surfing beaches of Tofino and much more.

You can even take an outdoor hiking adventure to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, a lush national park with extensive beaches, over 100 small islands and a rain forest hiking trail.

Whistler is best known for its winter activities, but it makes for a great summer getaway as well.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Austin J Johnson

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler’s snow-capped peaks and thick powdery slopes attract skiers from all over the world. However, this mountain getaway spot isn’t just a winter destination.

In the summer you can go hiking, camping, mountain biking or even bungee jumping in this stunning outdoor playground.

The town of Banff is your hub for accessing everything this incredible national park has to offer.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pierdelune

Banff National Park, Alberta

Alberta’s Rocky Mountains are one of the most jaw-dropping natural wonders on earth: jagged peaks that dominate the skyline, dense pine forests, milky turquoise blue lakes and glittering glaciers.

The pretty little town of Banff is a perfect base for active adventurers. From there you can go canoeing through wetlands, rafting down whitewater, horseback riding through alpine meadows, hiking through the backcountry or gliding on a gondola to the summit of Sulphur Mountain.