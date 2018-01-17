Discover What Yosemite Has to Offer

As one of the most popular national parks in the country, Yosemite attracts over four million visitors each year. While most are drawn to the promise of a tranquil stay at a rustic lodge among some of nature’s most stunning views, there are literally hundreds of things to do in Yosemite.

Obviously most activities are outdoor-centric, like hiking, horseback riding and whitewater rafting, but Yosemite also provides educational information in the form of museums, galleries and exhibits. There’s no shortage on family-friendly fun, as Yosemite — and other popular national parks — frequently top summer vacation destination best-of lists, catering to all ages.

Although there is a $30 USD per vehicle entrance fee, most traditional outdoor activities are free, especially if you bring your own equipment. However, there are also paid activities for every budget, making it a continuously desirable destination with great value and much to offer.

Glacier Point

Probably the best lookout point in the entirety of Yosemite National Park, Glacier Point has breathtaking views of Half Dome, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls. Accessible by car, Glacier Point provides a convenient way for families to access one of the highest areas in the park without strenuous hiking.

From May through October, you can visit the viewing area, which is just a short, 10 minute walk away from the parking lot. Nearby, you’ll find the Trailside Museum, also known as the Geology Hut, which has a few plaques and photographs depicting the highlights of the area. A tiny outdoor amphitheater is also nearby, where you can sit down and enjoy a snack after taking in the view.

For a quick hike to see Yosemite Falls, take the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail.Photo Credit: Getty Images / ShaniMiller

Yosemite Falls

As one of the world’s tallest waterfalls, Yosemite Falls has always been a top attraction within the park. Broken up into three sections, the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail is easily one of the most popular trail hikes because of its relatively short distance (1.0 mile) and proximity to the falls.

If you park at either the Yosemite Falls or Yosemite Village lots, a free shuttle will take you right to the trailhead — a wide paved trail that’s both wheelchair and stroller friendly. Along the way, stop at the footbridge for dramatic photos and prepare to get sprayed by the roaring falls above you.

The Ansel Adams Gallery usually exhibits a single landscape photographer's work.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Wikimedia

Ansel Adams Gallery

Many visitors to Yosemite were attracted there in the first place by the famously awe-inspiring photographs taken in the area by Ansel Adams. Since the 1940s, photography workshops have been held within Yosemite by Adams, his family members and other photographers.

That tradition lives on at his former studio, renamed the Ansel Adams Gallery, which is located in the Yosemite Village Mall. Rotating exhibits usually focus on a single landscape photographer’s work.

Free camera walks are also offered three times a week here in addition to paid classes ($95 USD per), private instruction (around $375 for a half-day session) and a variety of multi-day workshops (starting at $900).