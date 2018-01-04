Discover the Many Different Sides of Tokyo

The sheer size of Tokyo means you could easily spend weeks here. The population numbers 13 million and the number of activities isn’t far behind that. Ancient traditions mesh with futuristic developments for an intrigue that is unique in the world.

If you don’t have weeks, you can always return for a second trip, or a third — the face of the city is constantly evolving, so no two visits are alike. Whether you’re on your first visit or your 50th, these things to do in Tokyo are always worth the time.

1. Snack on Sushi at Tsukiji Market

If there is one attraction in Tokyo that you can’t miss, it’s the Tsukiji Market. The oldest and largest fish market in the world, around 1,800 tonnes of seafood pass from ships to buyers here every day. For tourists, the highlight of the market is dining on fresh sushi at one of the many small local stalls.

The market is vast and can have (unsurprisingly) a strong smell, so spending a couple of hours here is usually enough.

Senso-ji is one of Tokyo's most interesting sights. Photo Credit: Getty Images / MiriamPolito

2. Step Back in Time at Senso-ji

Senso-ji is the oldest and most significant temple in Tokyo. It dates back to 645 AD and was built to honor Kannon, the goddess of mercy. As well as the five-storied pagoda of the main temple, the complex includes the Asakusa Shrine, the Hozoman Gate and a centuries-old shopping street where you’ll find traditional Japanese souvenirs.

There is a lot to see, and you’ll be competing with crowds, so plan on spending several hours at this magnificent temple.

Get lost in the crowds at the Shibuya Crossing. Photo Credit: Getty Images / TommL

3. Dive Into the Crowds at the Shibuya Crossing

It’s said that this is the busiest intersection in Japan, and possibly the whole world. The crossing is one of the most iconic locations in Tokyo, with vast numbers of people — up to 1,000 in peak times — moving across the street. Let yourself get swept up in the immense crowd for a quintessential Tokyo experience.