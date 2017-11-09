San Fran Loving

One of the most popular tourist destination in the United States, San Francisco has been a hub for culture since the early 20th century — the New York City of the west coast. However the smaller scale of the city makes it much more accessible, packing tons of things to do into less than 50 square miles.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler to the Bay Area or are looking to visit for the first time, San Francisco has plenty to offer. From iconic and historical landmarks to natural wonders and cultural attractions, these are some of the best things to do in San Francisco.

Golden Gate Bridge

An iconic symbol of the city itself, no trip to San Francisco would be complete without a visit to the Golden Gate Bridge. There are many spots to view the bridge, but one of the best ways to enjoy it is by starting at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center.

Grab a bite or a beverage at one of the onsite cafes before taking pictures and posing for selfies. While it’s an amazing site from afar, you can’t truly appreciate its wonder until you walk across all 1.7 miles of it.

Most of the trees in this forest are older than the United States itself.Photo Credit: Getty Images / narawon

Muir Woods

On the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge lies a beautiful scenic forest and National Monument. In Muir Woods, you can see some of the tallest trees in the world, redwoods, which tower at around 300 feet tall. Most of the trees there are also older than the United States, averaging around 600 to 800 years old.

Most people come to hike the trails that run through the forest, which is the best way to experience the redwoods’ majesty. Take the Bohemian Grove Trail — with bridges and footpaths among the trees — where you can view the redwoods in three separate, impressive groves.

Watch sea lions sunning themselves on the docks and dine on delicious clam chowder.Photo Credit: Getty Images / bennymarty

Fisherman’s Wharf

Probably the most famous tourist attraction in San Francisco, Fisherman’s Wharf should definitely make it onto your itinerary. There are a number of fun things to do there that can keep you occupied for an entire day. At Pier 39, you can watch the sea lions sunning themselves on the docks while surrounded by a busy shopping complex with restaurants and even an aquarium.

If you like arcade games or just enjoy the novelty of old timey things, make sure to stop by the Musee Mechanique, where you can play coin-operated games and attractions from the early 20th century. Grab some clam chowder in a bread bowl nearby before ending your day at Ghirardelli Square home to the original chocolate and ice cream shop for the brand.