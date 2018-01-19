When You’re Not Watching the Olympics

Are you planning to head to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics? If so, make sure you include extra time on your trip so you can enjoy some of the other great things to do in Korea.

South Korea has a little something for everyone, whether you are into food, history, hiking, architecture or culture. Here are a few of the coolest things that should be on your list for your trip to South Korea this winter.

Warm up in a Hot Spring

If you are feeling a bit chilled by the winter weather, you can warm yourself with a soak in a traditional Korean-style sauna, otherwise known as a jjimjilbang. These hot tubs are fed by natural hot springs and are a delightful place to relax after a day of standing out in the cold watching the Olympic events.

You can even get a full body scrub to get rid of any excess dry skin with a complete exfoliation. Looking for the best saunas for your spa experience? Here are some recommendations from CNN travel.

South Korea is 70% mountains, so there are plenty of places to shred some powder.Photo Credit: Getty Images / tawatchaiprakobkit

Visit a Ski Resort

Are you feeling inspired after watching the skiing events at the Olympics and in the mood to do some skiing yourself? Fortunately, South Korea is 70% mountains, so there are many opportunities to enjoy some great skiing during your visit.

You’ll find plenty of wonderful places to ski, such as Yongpyong Ski Resort, Daemyung Vivaldi Park and many more. Here is a helpful guide to skiing in South Korea from Trazy.com. Your skiing skills might not be Olympic level, but you’ll still have a lot of fun.

Gyeongbokgung is one of five ancient imperial sites in Seoul.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Vincent St Thomas

Admire Impressive Palaces

Seoul is known as the City of Palaces and for good reason. There are five different ancient imperial sites within the Korean capital and the most impressive of these is Gyeongbokgung, which translates to “Palace Blessed Greatly By Heaven.”

This enormous sprawling complex takes several hours to explore and contains many stunning examples of elegant carvings and royal Korean architecture. Consider taking a guided tour of the palace so you can learn about the history and the cultural significance of this important historical site.