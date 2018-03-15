Don’t Overlook Detroit

Thanks to the funding of numerous philanthropic organizations, there has been a steady rise of new things to do in Detroit over the last two years.

Abandoned buildings, vacant lots and dilapidated neighborhoods have been revitalized, encouraging growth in the Motor City. Officials have approved multi-million dollar development projects, particularly in the downtown area, to boost tourism and put Detroit back on the map.

Despite the skepticism you may have about a city with the largest municipal bankruptcy in the country, Detroit has made a serious comeback. This year it was named the second best city in the world to visit by Lonely Planet. In short, Motown is having a moment and these are just a few of the best new Detroit attractions.

N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

A long overdo addition to the Detroit art world, the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art provides both an exhibition and performance space for local artists. In addition to art shows and openings, the gallery hosts public events and lectures for the area community.

Housed in its own complex, the center also has a vegetarian restaurant, gift shop, wine bar and multiple retail stores. In short it’s not just another art gallery, but a destination worthy of exploration.

The Saturday market has over 225 food and art vendors.Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Eastern Market

Although Eastern Market now encapsulates an entire district full of interesting businesses, it’s still home to multiple specialty markets. On Tuesdays you can stock up on fresh produce and meats — or even take a free yoga class. Their Saturday market has become a quintessentially Detroit thing to do, as every weekend over 225 food and art vendors open up shop to tourists and locals alike.

Sunday’s market merges artisan foods with art, jewelry, clothing and special events, making it a perfect one stop shop — especially during the holidays.

Let your kids run and play make-believe at Kid City.Photo Credit: Detroit Kid City

Detroit Kid City

A unique take on an indoor playground, Detroit Kid City has created a mini-version of the city to explore and play make-believe in. Children can play dress-up amid locations like a bank, post office and baseball stadium or play instruments in the music studio. While best suited for kids ages 1-8, parents can get in on the fun too.

After chasing the kiddos around all day, just walk on over to the onsite coffee bar for some organic coffee, fresh fruit smoothies and vegan/gluten-free snacks.