People in the water with their surfboards
Batu Bolong Beach is a surfer's paradise.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

10 Ways to Enjoy the Beauty of Canggu, Bali on Every Budget

Yasmin Purnell
Yaz Purnell is a freelance writer and the founder of The Wallet Moth, where she shares practical personal finance tips and insights into managing a location independent business while traveling the world.
  /  August 1, 2019

Stunning Sunsets and Unfathomable Food

It’s no secret that Bali is a top travel destination for anyone craving beautiful beaches, breathtaking rice paddy views and good vibes all round.

Visiting Bali feels like coming home to a long-lost family, and recently I was fortunate enough to spend an entire month soaking up the charm of Canggu, a beach-town rising in popularity for its laid-back surfer vibe, amazing food and stunning sunsets.

As a freelance writer, I’m lucky enough to be able to dip my toes into the “digital nomad” lifestyle when I like, and that meant I got to take my laptop with me to Bali and experience the best Canggu had to offer while still working.

You could really be on any budget and still have an epic time in Canggu. The food is cheap, most places are within walking distance (although scooter rentals are very affordable), and there are accommodation options for backpackers right through to luxury holiday-makers.

Read on to discover some of the best things to do in Canggu when you visit!

Hit the Surf

There’s surfing for everybody in Canggu, whether you’ve never laid hands on a surfboard, or have been catching waves for years.

Batu Bolong Beach is literally lined with surf shops where you can rent a board or have a lesson for an hour or two. The friendly surf instructors are often locals who have grown up reading waves since they were kids.

If you’re an experienced surfer, head to Echo Beach — or just go there to watch the experts riding insane waves!

Someone sitting with hands on knees outside doing yogaTry out a yoga class while in Bali. There are so many to choose from.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Take a Yoga Class

Yoga is synonymous with Bali — you really don’t have to look very far to find a quality yoga class taught by a talented teacher.

Make sure you check out the classes at Serenity Eco Guesthouse, which has a full schedule of classes all day long, including the chance to try some fun new things like aerial yoga. Head to their raw vegan cafe, Alkaline, afterward to try one of their amazing vegan cakes!

Smoothie bowlThere are so many delicious foods to indulge in while in Bali.Photo Credit: The Wallet Moth

Foodie Tour

The food in Canggu is unparalleled. From local nasi campur (rice with side dishes) to epic brunches, vegan burgers and even an all-avocado restaurant, there’s literally something for everyone — and always at great prices.

My top recommendations would be:

Honestly, though, I never had a bad meal in Canggu. Make sure you head into one of the busier local warungs to try nasi campur, nasi goreng or mie goreng!

Related Articles
Colorful buildings

3 Ways to Have an Immersive Cultural Experience in Lisbon

Abigail David / July 23, 2019

Abby is a Vancouver native currently living in Toronto, Canada. Over the past five years, she has traveled to over 40 countries and is an avid solo female traveler. Abby also lives with a chronic illness (type 1 diabetes) and shares her stories and experiences traveling with a chronic illness. When she's not traveling, Abby is a professional musician, writer and self-proclaimed craft chocolate connoisseur!

If you're looking to soak up Portugese culture — from food to music to literature — the following are the best things to do in Lisbon.

DestinationsInspiration
Plaza in Madrid with lots of people

Get Away from the Crowds and Discover What These Colorful Neighborhoods in Madrid Have to Offer

Abigail David / July 25, 2019

Abby is a Vancouver native currently living in Toronto, Canada. Over the past five years, she has traveled to over 40 countries and is an avid solo female traveler. Abby also lives with a chronic illness (type 1 diabetes) and shares her stories and experiences traveling with a chronic illness. When she's not traveling, Abby is a professional musician, writer and self-proclaimed craft chocolate connoisseur!

While you'll certainly want to visit the touristy center of the city, some of the best things to do in Madrid are found in its colorful neighborhoods.

DestinationsInspiration
