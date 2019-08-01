Stunning Sunsets and Unfathomable Food

It’s no secret that Bali is a top travel destination for anyone craving beautiful beaches, breathtaking rice paddy views and good vibes all round.

Visiting Bali feels like coming home to a long-lost family, and recently I was fortunate enough to spend an entire month soaking up the charm of Canggu, a beach-town rising in popularity for its laid-back surfer vibe, amazing food and stunning sunsets.

As a freelance writer, I’m lucky enough to be able to dip my toes into the “digital nomad” lifestyle when I like, and that meant I got to take my laptop with me to Bali and experience the best Canggu had to offer while still working.

You could really be on any budget and still have an epic time in Canggu. The food is cheap, most places are within walking distance (although scooter rentals are very affordable), and there are accommodation options for backpackers right through to luxury holiday-makers.

Read on to discover some of the best things to do in Canggu when you visit!

Hit the Surf

There’s surfing for everybody in Canggu, whether you’ve never laid hands on a surfboard, or have been catching waves for years.

Batu Bolong Beach is literally lined with surf shops where you can rent a board or have a lesson for an hour or two. The friendly surf instructors are often locals who have grown up reading waves since they were kids.

If you’re an experienced surfer, head to Echo Beach — or just go there to watch the experts riding insane waves!

Try out a yoga class while in Bali. There are so many to choose from.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Take a Yoga Class

Yoga is synonymous with Bali — you really don’t have to look very far to find a quality yoga class taught by a talented teacher.

Make sure you check out the classes at Serenity Eco Guesthouse, which has a full schedule of classes all day long, including the chance to try some fun new things like aerial yoga. Head to their raw vegan cafe, Alkaline, afterward to try one of their amazing vegan cakes!

There are so many delicious foods to indulge in while in Bali.Photo Credit: The Wallet Moth

Foodie Tour

The food in Canggu is unparalleled. From local nasi campur (rice with side dishes) to epic brunches, vegan burgers and even an all-avocado restaurant, there’s literally something for everyone — and always at great prices.

My top recommendations would be:

Honestly, though, I never had a bad meal in Canggu. Make sure you head into one of the busier local warungs to try nasi campur, nasi goreng or mie goreng!