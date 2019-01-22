Beyond the Big Game in the Big A

It’s official! Super Bowl LIII will see the New England Patriots facing off against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3. If you’re planning on heading to Atlanta to watch the big game, you might want to make a mini-vacation out of it and see what else the city has to offer.

We’ve compiled this list of some of the best things to do in Atlanta to keep you, your friends, and your family entertained throughout your stay in the Empire City of the South.

Stroll Down Peachtree Street

Starting at the Five Points district in downtown Atlanta and stretching to the Buckhead district, Peachtree Street is one of Atlanta’s most famed thoroughfares. It contains Midtown Mile, a glitzy area positively packed with high-end boutiques.

You’ll also find historical attractions such as Fox Theatre (a theater crafted in Middle Eastern style), the High Museum of Art, and the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum (dedicated to the author of Gone With the Wind). If you’d like a bite and a pint, there’s the Shakespeare Tavern, an honest to goodness British tavern in the heart of the Deep South’s biggest metropolis.

Learn more about the Civil Rights Movement at this historic landmark.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Visit the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

The 35 acres of property located on Auburn Avenue contains multiple exhibits of interest to those who want to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement. Arrive early at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site for a guided tour of King’s birth home before swinging over to the International World Peace Rose Garden.

The International Civil Rights Walk of Fame contains bronze castings of the feet of famous activists, while Ebenezer Baptist Church offers recordings of King’s sermons. Finally, Dr. and Mrs. King’s Tomb marks the final resting place of the man who made his mark on America.

(Please note that, as of press time, the United States’ Federal government is shut down. Parts of this site may not be currently available to visit.)

Take in stunning views of the surrounding area from the top of Stone Mountain.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scale Stone Mountain Park

For those outdoorsy folks looking for fun things to do in Atlanta, a visit to Stone Mountain Park is a must. Part kitschy Americana and part geographical wonder, Stone Mountain is a giant quartz dome that heaves up out of the ground just east of Atlanta. This brooding rocky monolith serves as home to Stone Mountain Park, a destination positively packed with family-friendly goodness.

Soar nearly 1,000 feet in the air on a gondola. Enjoy an amazing 18-hole miniature golf course. Until the end of February, fly down snow-covered slopes in giant, multi-person intertubes. Above all, though, enjoy the excellent view of Atlanta from this natural wonder.