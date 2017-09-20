Choose a Hotel That Suits You

When it comes to finding hotels in London, you’ll be spoilt for choice. The UK capital is a huge, world-class city and there are hundreds of accommodations to choose from. The key is to narrow down your search based on what type of stay you want to have.

So, here are a few great hotel suggestions based on your particular travel style and what you are looking for during your trip to London.

If You’re a Budget Backpacker

A large aspect of doing budget travel in London is going to be where you stay. Wombat’s is a great chain of hostels, with locations in Budapest, Munich, Vienna and other cities — including London. The London one is in a fantastic location, only a few minutes walk away from City Hall, the Tower of London and Tower Bridge.

When it opened in the Victorian age, it used to be a hostel for sailors who arrived in London at the nearby docks.

This casual, relaxed space has everything a budget traveler could wish for, including a cosy chillout area, lockers for your valuables, USB outlets next to every bed, comfy wooden bunks, toilet and shower facilities and free WiFi — at a very reasonable price.

Brown’s Hotel, which opened in 1837, has 117 rooms and no two are alike.Photo Credit: Brown's Hotel

If You’re a History Geek

If you are super-geeky about the past, London will be a dream destination for you. This ancient city has layers and layers of history stretching back all the way to Roman times.

Before the railways were built, hotels in London didn’t really exist — tourists would stay in houses or coaching inns. However, there are many gorgeous hotels from the 1800’s in London that are still in operation and offer you a historic experience.

Check out Brown’s Hotel, which opened in 1837 and is made up of 11 Georgian townhouses. It has 117 rooms and no two are alike.

It is known for hosting some of the world’s most famous writers over the years, including Robert Louis Stevenson, Arthur Conan Doyle, Bram Stoker, JM Barrie and Oscar Wilde. It was also the location of London’s first phone call, made by Alexander Graham Bell.

The Levin is right in the heart of Knightsbridge, and features suave and stylish decor reminiscent of the 1930’s.Photo Credit: The Levin

If You’re on a Romantic Getaway

There are many lovely boutique hotels in London where you can treat your sweetheart to romantic getaway. For example, check out The Levin, a lovely little hotel with 12 bedrooms arranged around a staircase that spirals up through five floors.

Located right in the heart of Knightsbridge, this charming townhouse has suave and stylish decor reminiscent of the 1930’s.

If you really want to make your couples getaway special, the Levin Hotel offers a romance package that includes a glass of pink Champagne, strawberries dipped in chocolate and roses in the room to set the mood. This is perfect for an anniversary, a honeymoon or just a spontaneous weekend away to surprise your special someone.