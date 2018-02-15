Surreal Beauty & Historic Resonance

For a small collection of islands, the UK has a surprising amount of beautiful wild spaces. From snow capped mountains to brooding misty moors to sparkling lakes and green rolling hills, there are many gorgeous spots in the UK where time has stood still and nature has been preserved.

There are 15 national parks throughout the UK, with thousands of square miles of walking trails, forests, rivers and more to explore. Each of them has its own unique landscape and history. Here are a few of the best national parks in the UK.

Brecon Beacons National Park

Deep in the wilds of Wales (yet only one hour from Cardiff) you’ll find the stunning Brecon Beacons National Park. This natural reserve is filled with moorland, snow capped mountains and ancient castles that have started to crumble and succumb to the elements.

Hikers love the 100 mile Beacons Way, which stretches across the park and includes the dramatic summits of Corn Du and Pen y Fan. The park is also a huge draw for many other types of adventurers, such as cycling and mountain biking enthusiasts, rock climbers and horseback riders.

Brecon Beacons also dazzles at night. It is home to the first International Dark Sky Reserve, an area where light pollution is restricted. On a clear night you can see the Milky Way, nebulae, meteors and a dizzying amount of stars.

You'll find neolithic and medieval ruins scattered throughout the park.Photo Credit: Getty Images / ianwool

Dartmoor National Park

This region of Devon is the only national park in England that allows wild camping, which means you can pitch your tent here without having to worry about paying a camping fee. The landscapes are vast and dramatic and nearly half of the park is moorland.

You’ll see why these dramatic and barren rocky outcroppings were the setting for the classic crime novel The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It’s easy to imagine that this gloomy, strange and bleak misty landscape inspired one of the darkest novels in the Sherlock Holmes series.

Also, Dartmoor has a significant military history that dates back to the Napoleonic Wars and it was used to train troops for the D-Day landings during World War II. You’ll even find neolithic and medieval ruins as you wander through the landscape.

As you roam across the moors, you’ll find plenty of welcoming local pubs and tearooms in the tiny villages dotted across the landscape where you can rest and refuel.

The Lake District was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Conrad

The Lake District

The Lake District is one of the most naturally gorgeous regions in the UK. It’s home to the highest mountain in England (Scafell Pike) so it’s a popular destination for climbing enthusiasts.

It was recently awarded UNESCO World Heritage status and its deep glacial lakes, dramatic hills and peaceful villages have inspired writers and artists for many centuries. Poets such as Wordsworth, Coleridge and Byron have written about the beauty of the “untamed” countryside. Wordsworth described the Lake District as a place that everyone who has an “eye to perceive and a heart to enjoy” should visit.

This park is home to a treetop zip line attraction that would certainly appeal to daredevil visitors and it also has plenty for history lovers to enjoy, such as Muncaster Castle, Lowther Castle and Rydal Mount (the family home of Wordsworth.)