Let Someone Else Do The Cooking and Enjoy a Relaxing Holiday Escape

This year, why not let someone else do the hard work so you can enjoy a relaxing vacation and a fabulous feast too? These Thanksgiving getaways for couples will allow you to do just that.

Kauai, Hawaii

The Garden Isle is especially enchanting, filled with magnificent natural wonders that perfectly set the scene for romance — yet it’s in the U.S., so you still can enjoy American holiday traditions. You’ll find everything from Thanksgiving brunches to buffets and dinners, as well as the chance to enjoy touring the island and visiting some of its out-of-this-world attractions.

Renowned as an adventurous paradise, discover countless waterfalls, flower-filled gardens and lush green valleys. Indulge in activities that were perfectly made for two, like kayaking the only navigable river in Hawaii, taking a secluded dip in a hidden pool and sailing the coast in a catamaran.

While you’re here, don’t miss the chance to take a helicopter tour over the Na Pali Coast for a bird’s eye view of one of our planet’s most wondrous spots.

Ski season starts in mid-November, meaning you'll be able to hit the slopes Thanksgiving weekend.Photo Credit: Getty Images / jimveilleux

Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe offers the chance for all sorts of Thanksgiving fun, including spectacular slopes for skiing and boarding. The ski season begins here in mid-November. After taking advantage of the world famous powdery snow, you can take a break to feast on a traditional Thanksgiving meal, offered at many resorts and restaurants.

Special packages including both accommodation and a feast are offered at places such as Granlibakken, an upscale lodge on the northwest shore which features all your favorite holiday delights, including a table-side turkey carving with all of the trimmings.

Treat yourself to a decadent Thanksgiving feast at the Hotel del Coronado.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ron Thomas

San Diego, California

San Diego allows visitors to enjoy a sunny Thanksgiving with its year round idyllic climate, picture-perfect beaches, renowned attractions, and much more.

Stay at the historic Hotel del Coronado, located oceanfront on Coronado Island, where you can enjoy awe-inspiring water views, a world class spa with signature ocean inspired treatments, a fabulous Thanksgiving meal prepared by expert chefs, live musical performances and elaborate holiday decor.