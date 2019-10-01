A New Perspective on The Square Mile

One of the best ways to see London is to take a cruise along the River Thames. The Thames is among the greatest rivers in the world, with a history even older than London itself.

You’ll be able to see a spectacular, uninterrupted view of many of the buildings along the London skyline as you travel down the river. As you glide down the water, you’ll hear a fascinating commentary on the history of these iconic landmarks.

Plus, you’ll never have to worry about getting stuck in traffic.

There are several great Thames river cruises to choose from when it comes to exploring this intriguing and historic city. If you are planning to take a Thames dinner trip or day tour, here are some of the best options to choose from.

Westminster to Greenwich Sightseeing Thames Cruise

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to see the major highlights of London, this is a great option from Thames River Services. You can board the boat at Westminster Pier every 30 to 40 minutes and take the one-hour tour down the river.

You’ll glide past the major attractions, including Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Tower of London, Tower Bridge and much more. The tour will end at Greenwich, where you’ll be close to Greenwich Market or the National Maritime Museum for more exploring. Or, you can upgrade for a return ticket that will take you back where you started.

This adrenaline-packed tour starts out from the London Eye Pier.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thames Rockets

The complete opposite of a slow, peaceful river cruise, this exhilarating speedboat ride with Thames Rockets will take you zooming down the Thames at 30 knots. You may not have much time to gaze at the buildings, because you’ll be hanging on for dear life and feeling the cool spray of the water on your face.

Your tour guide is a playful, irreverent comedian who offers entertaining banter as you speed through the city. This adrenaline-packed experience departs every hour from the London Eye Pier, every day of the week.

Couple incredible sights with delicious eats.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bateaux London Cruises

If you are looking for the Thames river cruise dinner experience, Bateaux London Cruises might be the best choice for you. They have been around for many years and they offer a lunch, afternoon and dinner cruise.

Or, if you really want to treat yourself you could book their three-course lunch cruise with a live jazz band — perfect for a special occasion trip to London. All of the Bateaux London Cruises depart from the Victoria Embankment.