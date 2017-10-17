G’Day from Sydney!

Ah, Sydney. You’ll fall head over heels in love as soon as you set eyes on that magnificent harbor… it sure is pretty. But it’s more than just nice to look at; this city is also bursting with great things to see and do.

Sydney needs no introduction — it’s the largest and oldest city in Australia and it is known throughout the world for being one of the most livable cities. Baz Luhrmann said, “If Paris is the City of Light, Sydney is the City of Fireworks.” It’s a lively, eclectic place with a booming cultural scene, an abundance of ethnic diversity and a youthful energy.

You’ll have a blast while exploring all the city has to offer. Here are just some things to do in Sydney to make the most of your trip.

Have a Picnic in the Royal Botanic Gardens

In 1810 Governor Lachlan Macquarie and his wife had a vision for a lovely swathe of English parkland with a grand house. These days, the Royal Botanic Gardens is all that and more, a green oasis of tranquility in the urban hustle and bustle. Entry is free and the gardens are open daily from 7:00 a.m.

Volunteer guides offer daily free walking tours at 10:30 a.m., departing from the Information Booth outside of the Garden Shop at the Palm Grove Centre. You’ll learn about the many diverse species that make their home within the park including water dragons, colorful tropical birds, fruit bats and much more.

The Rocks neighborhood is a hipster hang out.Photo Credit: Getty Images / zetter

Hang out in the Rocks

This cool neighborhood, with colonial buildings, narrow lanes and sandstone churches, is the oldest part of the city. It’s where the British first started setting up their businesses and pubs when they landed.

These days it is a hipster hangout and there is always something interesting happening, from street entertainment, to art museum openings, to weekend markets and much more. It’s also a great place for stunning views of the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour.

Bondi Beach is full of energy and excitement.Photo Credit: Getty Images / holgs

Find Your Favorite Beach

Sydney is known for having an abundance of beaches. The weather is hot and sunny for most of the year, so it’s a Sydney must-do to take a picnic down to the beach and relax in the sand.

There is a beach to suit every personality in Sydney, whether you like the vibrant energy of Bondi and Coogee or the peaceful quiet of Bronte.

Try a few different beaches to see which one you like best — they are all easy to get to with public transportation.