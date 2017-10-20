Your Immersive Experience Awaits

For a place as culturally and geographically diverse as Spain, seeing the sites often requires the expertise of a tour guide. There are so many beautiful cities and points of interest, it’s impossible to see everything.

However, with the right tours, you’ll get an intimate look at important places in the ancient and contemporary history of Spain, whether you’re visiting Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, or smaller cities along the coast.

From experiencing the country’s food and wine, to gaining insight on a famous festival, to viewing filming locations from a popular TV show, these are some of the best tours you can take in Spain.

A Sensual Tour Through Spain’s Finest Vineyards & Wine Regions

From Madrid to Barcelona, you’ll take a 12 day trip throughout Spain’s most famous wine regions. Each day you’ll explore multiple vineyards amid medieval towns and coastal cities, pairing wines with gourmet, regional cuisine.

On your Sensual Tour Through Spain’s Finest Vineyards & Wine Regions, you’ll visit the world renowned Abadia Retuerta winery, where you’ll sample “The Best Red in the World,” as well as boutique farmhouse cellars in the high quality Priorat and Rioja regions. This is without a doubt one of the most exclusive Spanish wine tours out there.

If you’re not already, you’ll definitely be a wine connoisseur by the end of the trip.

The Cathedral of Girona was one of the filming locations in Game of Thrones and is one of the stops on your tour.Photo Credit: Getty Images / lena_serditova

Game of Thrones Guided Day Trip to Girona from Barcelona

A popular day trip from Barcelona, you’ll delve into one of the beautiful filming locations seen in HBO’s hit TV series, Game of Thrones. Girona was used during season six for many scenes taking place in King’s Landing with the Lannisters, as well as standing in for Braavos where Arya Stark was tormented by the Waif.

During the Game of Thrones Guided Day Trip, you’ll visit many key spots east of the Onyar River including bridges, streets, plazas and the Cathedral of Girona. Your tour guide will even provide photos from filming to give you context for each location, describing how the scenes all came together.

While definitely a must-do for fans, this tour also provides an overall historical perspective on the medieval city, making it accessible to all.

Alhambra Palace is over a century old and full of alluring mysteries.Photo Credit: Getty Images / MarquesPhotography

Granada Day Trip from Seville

One of the top sites in Spain, the Alhambra Palace is an impressive World Heritage Site that’s been around for over a century. As a day trip from Seville, it makes for an exciting experience exploring the Moorish palaces, fortress and gardens.

You’ll get transportation to and from Seville to Granada on board an air conditioned coach where you’ll hear the history of Alhambra and how it inspired author Washington Irving’s collection of tales from his stay at the palace.

The Granada Day Trip also allows for skip-the-line access to the top attraction in Granada followed by an optional, guided walking tour of the historic Albaycin district.