When people ask us for advice on what to do when visiting Oregon for the first time, some obvious choices come to mind. The Oregon Coast and Highway 101 can easily fill a week. Waterfalls and wineries are plentiful up and down the Willamette Valley.

Portland lives up to its reputation for weirdness, as does its “little sister” Eugene. Between April and October, Crater Lake National Park is worth a visit, whether you arrive by high desert or through the mountainous splendor Northern California has to offer.

A region often overlooked when it comes to making an Oregon vacation itinerary is the state’s southern region — what we would consider south of a line drawn roughly between the towns of Bandon, Roseburg and Chemult. From ziplining to skiing, from birding to rafting, there’s no shortage of year-round destinations in this region.

Typically drier and warmer than what many might anticipate, Southern Oregon is a fantastic option for anyone looking to save money and avoid crowds. Consider these five venues for your own Southern Oregon road trip with family.

Wildlife Safari

From Eugene, Wildlife Safari is barely an hour and a half drive. Once there, you’ll need to drive through the park to see a lot of the animals, which can make it seem like a long time in the car. But the Safari Village is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer months and it’s always free! The Village features beautiful gardens, cheetahs, alligators, cougars and more. Young children can enjoy keeper talks throughout the day and a petting zoo.

When you’re ready to get back in the car again, purchase your ticket to drive through the safari park, which takes about an hour and a half. While you’re safely ensconced in your car, you’ll see free-roaming elephants, lions, bears, cheetahs, hippos, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, tigers, yaks (and more!), all kinds of birds such as ostriches and flamingos, and reptiles such as snakes and turtles.

Expect to see plenty of wildlife along the Rogue River.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jet Boats on the Rogue River

Being on a river, especially one designated as “Wild and Scenic” as the Rogue River is, means you’ll likely see bald eagles and osprey, among many other birds and waterfowl, and wildlife such as otters and maybe even bear!

Leave from a few spots along the river, such as Gold Beach, Central Point or Grants Pass. Gold Beach has beautiful coastal scenery and is the gateway to the Wild & Scenic portion of the Rogue River. Jet boats can handle the strong current, so pick your guide and just relax and have fun as the river takes you away.

Take a self-guided walking tour among full-size rail cars at the Train Mountain Railroad Museum. Photo Credit: Road Trips for Families

Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Home to one of the longest 7.5-inch gauge miniature hobby railroad tracks in the world, Train Mountain Railroad Museum is a popular attraction located between Crater Lake National Park and Klamath Falls. Comprised of a self-guided walking tour, a railroad-themed gift shop, and Railroad Garden with miniature artifacts, the highlight of the experience is a ride on an open-air passenger car pulled by a 1.5-inch scale miniature locomotive engine.

Open year-round, the best time to ride the rails is during the summer months. Two free tours are available to visitors and are generally available on weekdays during the summer months, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. (reservations are recommended; everyone else is first-come, first served).

Trains carry passengers along a network of 22 different divisions, under bridges, through tunnels, and past scale model towns, industries, mines and replicas of frontier railroad history. Train Mountain National Railroad is free; donations are greatly appreciated.