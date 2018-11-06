A More Personal Experience

Small luxury hotels provide a much more intimate and personal experience. A place where you’re not just another number, but often made to feel like a long lost friend. These properties in alluring destinations across the globe all have that personal touch.

Hotel & Spa des Pecheurs, Corsica

Hotel & Spa des Pecheurs is known for providing the ultimate in privacy, set among some of the most spectacular scenery, with all 50 rooms and suites boasting terraces that face the Mediterranean Sea. A powdery white sand beach is just a short walk away from the sun deck while a host of activities are offered too, including horseback riding, tennis and boating.

After a day of fun, enjoy happy hour at the hotel bar or music lounge that’s ideal for watching the sunset while sipping a cocktail. The onsite eatery serves a delicious menu that’s a blend of French and Italian favorites too.

Suites overlook the Aegean Sea.Photo Credit: Katikies Santorini

Katikies, Oia, Santorini, Greece

Set just above the dazzling blue caldera in the picturesque village of Oia, guests at this Santorini property can enjoy breathtaking views from nearly every vantage point. Setting the standard for boutique hotels on the island, it’s made up of cube-styled cottages, bridges and infinity pools, with the white-washed suites overlooking the Aegean Sea.

There’s an open-air dining area, sun deck and Jacuzzi. Additionally, the onsite Ellinikon Restaurant really ups the romance factor with four candlelit tables set on a hidden rooftop that looks out to the caldera.

Base yourself at the luxurious Omnia for a mountain escape.Photo Credit: The Omnia

The Omnia, Zermatt, Switzerland

This intimate luxury ski lodge sits at the center of Zermatt, a car-free village famous for its jaw-dropping surroundings. It’s also a popular base for skiing and mountaineering, including on the Matterhorn which soars above the city. But the Omnia — located some 150 feet above the rooftops of Zermatt — provides one of the world’s most incredible vistas.

The arrival is part of the entire experience. Guests enter through a cave, head into an elevator and then rise through 150 feet of rock before stepping into this contemporary mountain lodge with its stone fireplace and doors that open onto a terrace overlooking the town. Book an upper floor suite and you’ll be able to gaze out at the Matterhorn and the entire valley.