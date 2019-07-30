The Lion City Is Brimming with Exciting Attractions

The phrases “best travel destinations” and “Singapore” will always be synonymous. Home to a rich culture and heritage, Asia’s most astonishing architectural marvels and a delicious gourmet scene, Singapore offers everything a travel-head might need.

Singapore is the epitome of futuristic modernization and has excelled in maintaining equilibrium between tradition and modern technology. Even the Singapore airport looks like a travel destination, and I’m not kidding!

Tourism in Singapore is growing, which means there’s no better time than now to visit and take in all this astonishing destination has to offer. So, if you’re ready to pack your bags for a perfect getaway, the following Singapore travel tips will have you covered.

Do Your Research

Before setting foot in an alien land it is always beneficial to do a little research about the climate, transportation options, accommodation, currency rates, etc.

Exchange Rate

The exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Singapore dollar is $1 USD for $1.35 SGD. So, $100 USD will fetch you around $135 SGD.

Visas

U.S. passport holders visiting Singapore for fewer than 90 days can enter the country without a visa. Citizens of many other countries, like India, need to procure a visa to enter Singapore. Check this list to find out which countries require a visa.

Visas can be applied for online within 30 days prior to your arrival. Also note that all tourists are required to have an onward or return ticket, a disembarkation/embarkation card, and a yellow fever vaccination certificate.

Cost

Although Singapore is a little costly, tourists can find many clean and hospitable hotel rooms, costing nothing more than just $15 SGD a night. A luxury hotel will cost around $200 SGD for a night.

When to Go

Singapore offers consistent weather year-round so you don’t have to worry about extreme climatic conditions. Although, during rainy season, heavy rainfall and high humidity might be a little uncomfortable for many individuals. Since Singapore receives tourists all year round, the hotel prices also stay consistent throughout the year.

December is a good time to visit, when Orchard Road is all lit up creating a Christmassy feel and the annual dance musical festival, ZoukOut, takes place. You might want to avoid certain peak times like November, early January and June to July. During these times, holidays like the Chinese New Year and other festivals can lead to overcrowding.

How to Budget Your Trip

According to Chang Chee Pey, executive director of the Singapore Tourism Board, an average traveler spends around $1,000 to $1,300 SGD for a three to four night trip, including food, sightseeing and accommodations.

Look out for free tours. Many attractions are free and dining on hawker stalls will not be hard on your pocket if you are traveling on a budget.

When it comes to commuting around the city, public transport is the best option. The transit system, known as MRT, is convenient for traveling to and from the airport and costs around $3 SGD. A taxi costs around $20 to $30 SGD.

Singapore has hotels for every budget. Balestier Road and Katong are known for their budget accommodations, while for five-star rooms you can try places like the Raffles Hotel.

How to Get Around

If you’re familiar with bus and train rides, then commuting inside Singapore should not be troubling for you. You can buy the EZ-Link card to pay your way through transit routes. Singapore Land Transport Authority also has its own My Transport Singapore app to help you get around.

Sites like GoThere.sg can help you find your way between your location and destination in simple English. Hop-on, hop-off buses, known as FunVee, are a tourist’s dream come true. There’s one every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are a road trip lover you can even rent KTM motorcycles to spend your vacation on your terms. While renting a car for a road trip, make sure your vehicle is equipped with a roof rack to keep extra luggage secure.

How to Plan Your Days

If you visit a beautiful country like Singapore and miss out on various attractions because of poor planning it is going to haunt you forever. Many experts suggest you need at least four nights to actually enjoy a Singapore trip. The most efficient thing to do is catch a flight that arrives in Singapore in the morning so you get a full first day for traveling.

Keep the first day for a city tour. Visit Singapore’s ethnic neighborhoods, and shop at ancient outlets. Don’t forget to soak in the charm of the Bay South Garden and visit the Orchard Road, which is famous for its shopping and high-end stores.

Take an MRT to Marina Bay where you’ll find the most striking Singapore scenery. In the evening, you can catch two light shows: Spectra at Marina Bay Sands and Garden Rhapsody at Gardens by the Bay. Before crashing, you could also visit the Night Safari, the world’s first nocturnal zoo.

On day two, you can explore Chinatown in the morning. Top sights here are Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum, Sri Mariamman Temple, and the Thien Hock Keng Temple. You can have lunch at the cheapest Michelin-star restaurant, Hawker Chan.

On the third day, make your way to Sentosa and check out the nearby attractions. Visiting Singapore and not going to Little India is a blunder. Allot some time to check out destinations like the Tekka Centre for food, the House of Tan Teng Niah and the Temple of 1,000 Lights.

During the fourth day, make a visit to Universal Studios. Then go to the Jurong Bird Park and squeeze in some more time for shopping before catching your flight.

Pro Tips

You can purchase a multi-park pass to the Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari, Singapore Zoo and Rainforest Lumina for just $94.05 SGD for adults.

A Singapore Tourist Pass will provide you with unlimited travel on bus services for three days at just $20 SGD.

Conclusion

Singapore is a gorgeous place that offers many popular attractions, cheap public transportation and hospitable hotels for every price range. Since there are many things to see in Singapore, proper planning is a must to ensure you do not miss out on important destinations. These tips will help you in planning your ideal trip to Singapore.