Experience Countryside Charms

Wine lovers often have a visit to Napa or Sonoma Valley at the top of their bucket list. With over 400 wineries to choose from, you won’t find a better or more famous region for wineries and wine tastings outside Tuscany.

As a top activity in the San Francisco Bay Area, many visitors choose to stay in San Francisco and book a wine tour from San Francisco to either Sonoma Valley or Napa Valley. But trips to wine country can take over an hour, not to mention the logistics of getting there, drinking and then finding your way back to the city.

As a result, many tour companies and limo operators offer Napa Valley limo wine tours from San Francisco, which let you relax and simply go along for the ride. Many of these companies give you the option of either a private, customized San Francisco limo wine tour or a “join in” style wine tour that’s shared with others.

Wine tours typically include two to five different wineries, sometimes with additional options like lunch, tastings and other extras included. And in addition to stretch limo wine tours, some companies offer limo party buses, private cars and even vintage VW buses.

No matter what type of experience you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with these San Francisco wine tours to Sonoma and Napa Valley.

Allure Limo Wine Tours

Tour Napa Valley in luxury with your own private chauffeured limo from Allure Limo. Whether you’re looking for a pre-planned San Francisco limo wine tour or one you can fully customize, Allure Limo can accommodate your preferences and help you book the Napa Valley experience of your dreams.

Allure offers six- or eight-hour packages complete with complimentary champagne, croissants, bottled water and strawberries in a six- to 12-seat stretch limousine. With their concierge-style service, they will arrange private tastings and tours at the wineries of your choice or their own recommendations in addition to making dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants in the area.

Plus with their door-to-door service, you can rest assured that you’ll have a designated driver for the entirety of your trip, making this a smart, safe option for a San Francisco limo wine tour trip.

One of the wineries you'll visit specializes in sparkling wine.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Napa Tour Shuttle

For an all-inclusive Napa Valley wine tour experience with a diverse itinerary, book the Napa Tour Shuttle from San Francisco. The shuttle tour will take you to four different Napa Valley wineries including one specializing in sparkling wines and another that also houses a brewery.

Included in the $199 USD per person price is a catered picnic lunch at either V. Sattui Winery (a multi award-winning, small batch winery) or Andretti Winery (owned by former race car drive, Mario Andretti). Plus, you’ll get to enjoy world-famous chef and restaurateur, Thomas Keller’s, bakery — Bouchon Pastry & Coffee Shop.

At the end of the shuttle tour, you’ll transfer from the open-top tour bus to a ferry cruise, ending up back in San Francisco at the Ferry Building. There you can explore the farmers’ market and various shops and stalls where you can continue your culinary tasting adventure on your own.

On the Redwoods and Wine Country tour you'll have the opportunity to explore among the giant redwood trees.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giant Redwoods and Wine Country 1-Day Tour from San Francisco

Are you a nature lover and a wine lover? Combine the best of both worlds in the Redwoods and Wine Country Tour from Extranomical Tours. Get picked up in San Francisco, drive over the Golden Gate Bridge and spend an hour or so walking among the giant redwood trees in Muir Woods.

After you’ve had your fill of natural wonders, continue on to Sonoma Valley for tastings and wine education at three separate wineries. All tasting fees are included in this San Francisco wine tour with an optional lunch upgrade that includes a private food and wine pairing experience at a renowned Sonoma Valley restaurant.

If you don’t get the upgrade, you can choose from a variety of food options at the historic Sonoma Plaza or just hang out and go shopping at the quaint shops and boutiques.

Because of the number of stops, this is one of the longer wine tours from San Francisco to Sonoma Valley, but when traveling in one of their comfortable luxury limo coaches, the day will surely fly right by.