An RV Travel Guide

When you get a holiday, you might prefer to go outside rather than staying in your house. One of the great ways to use your free time or holiday is through RV travel.

Before the pandemic, most people were not set for RVing. But suddenly, things have changed, and most people now prefer an RV, as it is a safe means of travel to enjoy your vacation. Also, due to the pandemic, most people wanted to stay safe, maintaining social distance from others. For this, one of the best means of transport is using an RV.

In this article, we will discuss the things you need to know when starting a vacation with your RV.

Choosing an RV

The first and essential thing in RVing is choosing an RV. RVs come in many varieties, like pop-up trucks, and some are extensive, like motorhomes. So, before beginning your trip, you need to know what type of RV will be best for you and your family.

RV Types

These are different types of RVs available in the market for enjoying your vacation:

Class A

When considering an RV, these are the first RVs that come into your mind. The Class A RVs are large motorhomes. All the Class A RVs resemble buses. A Class A RV can accommodate seven to eight members easily, depending on the size.

Class B

These are the smallest motorized campers. These are also called campervans. The Class B RVs are nothing but extra-large vans. They will offer extra amenities when compared to other models of RVs. The Class B RVs will come with a sink, dining area, toilet, shower, etc.

Class C

You can call Class C a crossbreed between Class A and Class B. These RVs are built on a truck chassis. These RVs are more significant, have more space, and offer more amenities compared to Class A RVs. These are maneuverable and easy to use compared to Class A RVs.

Tow-Behind Trailer

These are also called travel trailers. These travel trailers make you bring your car, or SUV, or truck with you. They also offer a lot of space inside them. But the disadvantage is that you need to park this vehicle in a parking area and explore the city in another vehicle.

Fifth Wheel

These are smaller and offer you the option to tow behind. You can attach this to your truck with a gooseneck hitch, but these RVs also offer you plenty of space inside them and are also easier to maneuver.

Pop-Up Camper

This is the smallest towing option for people who do not need a lot of whistles and bells. These pop-up campers offer space for sleeping, eating, washrooms, and many other amenities.

How to Get an RV

Now it is time to buy an RV for you and your family. It would be best if you examined your options before getting an RV. If you do not follow these considerations, you will make some mistakes, and sometimes you may even purchase the wrong RV. So, to avoid these mistakes, consider the following things:

Visit Dealerships

Stop near every RV dealer you found on the road. You can also have a chat with the salesperson to get some tips and recommendations. Feel free to take advice on length, brands, etc.

Make a Wish List

The next step after visiting RV dealers is to make a wish list. As you have gone through many RV dealers, you should have found at least one good RV with every dealer. So, make a note of all these things in a book. This list will help you to determine which RV is best for you. The things to be noted in the wish list are:

Budget

All-season compatibility (can be used even in winter or not?)

Minimum, one-slide option

Good storage capacity

Weight of the RV (if you want to tow)

Some amenities that you need (bunk beds, kitchen stove, portable RV grill, etc.)

Tips:

Tips: Setup RV trader search alerts

Check for buy-and-sell trade groups on Facebook

If you want an excellent RV, it is better to search in nearby towns and cities

If you know someone who knows about RVs, then consider their opinion, as it is always helpful

Is it Worth Buying a Used RV?

Many people confuse this question with whether to buy a used RV or go for the new one. If you want to buy a used RV, you can save a lot of money. If you have patience, then you can do research and find the specific RV you need. An RV that is a couple years old is not a bad option, as it will probably have hardly any differences compared to newer ones.

RV-buying tips to keep in mind:

Know your budget

Research before buying

Look at resale value, incentives, and discounts

Check your finances

Check the age of the RV

Monitor its construction, floor plan, an extra features

Consider the dealership you purchase it from

Check for the availability of spare tires

These tips will help you to decide whether you need to buy a new RV or go for a used RV.

Choosing a Destination

After buying an RV, the next step is to plan your vacation. If you are new to this RV traveling, you need to consider some places and RV parks that are nearer to your home. Also, due to the pandemic, most RV parks and campsites are allowing online reservations before entering their campsites or parks. So, it is advised to reserve your campsites or parks first. Also, it is advised to use some apps that help you to research and plan your vacation. Some of the apps are:

Roadtrippers (available both for Android and iOS)

RV Parks and Campgrounds (available both for Android and iOS)

Hipcamp camping app (available both for Android and iOS)

Go RVing (to help you find campsites and campgrounds)

Preparations Needed When RVing

It is advised to make necessary preparations before heading to your vacation destination. The first and essential thing to check out is the RV’s air conditioning. If you are renting an RV, ask all the necessary questions about the RV, like: “Are there any problems with the RV?” and “Is everything working fine?” Also, ask for how to hook up water and electrical systems.

Before hitting the road, make sure your tank is full and filled with fresh water. Fill up your LPG with propane for cooking. Also, take some extra food items like snacks with you. Since refrigerators are small, you can also bring an extra cooler with you. Also, have a tool kit with you in case of any emergencies.

Is it Better to Rent an RV or Buy a New RV?

This is also one of the confusing questions most new RV travelers have, so we are providing you with advantages and disadvantages of renting and buying. Consider these and go with your preference.

Renting

Advantages:

You can test-drive many models

Saves you money

No maintenance required

You do not need to prepare storage space

Disadvantages:

Need to search for an RV for every vacation

Shared sleeping area

Need to share bathrooms

Must heed to rules and regulations from rental companies

Buying

Advantages:

You can develop your RV as you wish

You can travel any time you want

If you go on vacations regularly, then this is the best option

You can rent your RV for someone to get extra income

Everything is packed and set for you

Disadvantages:

Big investment

Needs maintenance

Needs a place to be stored when not used

Best Destinations for RV Traveling

These are the best destinations you can visit in an RV:

Fairhope, Alabama

Helen, Georgia

Sedona, Arizona

Million Dollar Highway, Colorado

Traverse City, Michigan

Park City, Utah

Door County, Wisconsin

Bourbon Trail, Kentucky

Sebago Lake, Maine

Julian, California

Route 66

Deadwood, South Dakota

Port Townsend, Washington

Enchanted Circle, New Mexico

Pacific Coast Highway, California

Galveston, Texas

Telluride, Colorado

Savannah, Georgia

Bisbee, Arizona

Asheville, North Carolina

Where Will You Go?

There you have it! We hope this RV travel guide cleared up some questions for you. From types of RVs, to how to purchase one, to where to travel to, reference this any time you need to prepare for an RV vacation.