Find Time to Go Away Together

In today’s world, we often have to be intentional about romance. A romantic getaway with dedicated time to spend with your significant other can certainly help keep the flame burning in your relationship.

It can be difficult to find enough time for longer vacations to couples resorts or other distant destinations. However, going a weekend trip can be just what you need to rekindle the romance and help you and your significant other reconnect.

Whether you’re celebrating a special vacation or are just wanting some “us time,” these destinations are sure to encourage intimacy, romance and an all-around enjoyable experience.

Lake Tahoe, California

For fun-loving and adventurous love-birds, South Lake Tahoe is where it’s at. Several resorts in the area such as The Ridge Tahoe offer special packages for couples with romantic touches like a bottle of bubbly, a couples massage or special meals for two.

For a more rustic experience, check out some of the cozy cabins around Lake Tahoe. Among others, Zephyr Cove offers romantic cabins that are perfect for those couples who want to enjoy their privacy with plenty of activities right at your fingertips.

For a special treat, board the Tahoe Queen and take a romantic cruise around the lake.

Tour vineyards and take in sunset after sunset.Photo Credit: Getty Images / KarenWibbs

Napa Valley, California

If your idea of romance includes world-class wine, delicious food and stunning scenery, then Napa Valley may be calling you. In the wine country, your accommodations can make all the difference.

Resorts such as the Wine Country Inn specialize in making your romantic getaway truly special. Your days will be busy with touring vineyards, sampling some of the country’s best wine and enjoying your surroundings.

Many of the resorts in the area have fantastic food for a romantic meal and full-service spas for a special relaxing spa treatment after a long day exploring the area.

From quaint bed and breakfasts to lively casinos, there's plenty to do no matter what type of couple you are.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Allard1

Mystic, Connecticut

The Mystic area in southeastern Connecticut attracts tourists for a range of reasons. There is a deep-rooted history in seafaring, a fantastic aquarium and delicious dining.

For those who really like to take chances in life and love, there are two casinos, the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Visitors looking for a romantic getaway will find luxury hotels, resorts and quaint bed and breakfast inns.

While some of the big-name hotels come with amazing amenities, we would recommend booking a stay at a classic bed-and-breakfast inn and savoring the charm of this iconic New England experience.