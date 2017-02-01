Romantic American Getaways

There’s no arguing that travel invigorates the soul. After all, nothing awakens the senses like exploring a new city and uncovering all of its hidden charms and quirks, or hiking up to views that leave your mouth agape.

Experiencing all of the above with that special person in your life equally has the power to put a spark back in your relationship, or get the fire burning even brighter! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but these destinations are just as romantic at any time of the year.

There’s many other perks to traveling as a couple, like saving money and staying safe. But the best part is spending time with each other.

What better way to celebrate your relationship than taking a romantic getaway that renews your love for each other — and the world?

San Francisco, California

The City by the Bay offers an ideal romantic retreat for those who love spectacular landscapes, scenic strolls and fabulous eats. Take a walk hand-in-hand across the Golden Gate Bridge to enjoy one of the most breathtaking vistas that include Alcatraz Island, the city skyline and the dazzling Pacific.

Look forward to dining on artisanal food found around practically every corner, from food trucks to gourmet eateries to the incomparable Ferry Building farmers’ market. Take your food to go and enjoy it while on a sunset sail underneath the iconic bridge.

Cap the getaway off by sipping libations from the extensive martini menu while soaking up magnificent views of the city lights at the Top of the Mark, located on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel.

Romance in the Big Apple is easy — follow your senses and let the city pull your hearts closer together.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / rabbit75_ist

New York City, New York

Romance in the Big Apple is easy as the city is fraught with opportunities to be inspired by love. Cuddle up under a blanket on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park.

Gaze out at the views from the Top of the Rock or the Empire State Building, watching the life of the city pulse beneath you. Explore works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Go ice skating at Rockefeller Center. Follow your senses and let the city pull your hearts closer together.

Cannon Beach is filled with world-class art galleries, elegant eateries and unique shops.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / tonda

Cannon Beach, Oregon

One of the world’s top spots for romance, Cannon Beach sits along the wild northern Oregon coast where, in the wintertime, storm-watching opportunities abound. Cozy up together in an oceanfront resort such as the Stephanie Inn, with suites featuring fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs and views overlooking iconic Haystack Rock and the Pacific Beyond.

The town itself is filled with world-class art galleries, elegant eateries and unique shops. And, if the sun makes an appearance, you can enjoy a hike on the scenic trails that wind the through ancient, old-growth forest at the edge of the ocean, beach combing and exploring tide pools filled with a myriad of colorful sea creatures.