Find Sun, Sand and Holiday Perfection in the Riviera Maya

The word ‘riviera’ typically conjures up images of dazzling water, gorgeous beaches and refined culture. All of these things are perfectly accurate if the riviera in question is the Riviera Maya.

This long stretch of Caribbean coastline encompasses some of the best locations on the Yucatan peninsula. From Playa del Carmen to Tulum, the Riviera Maya is best summed up by its pristine beaches, bright blue water and deliciously relaxed pace of life that lends itself perfectly to enjoying the finest Mexican cuisine and tequila.

An abundance of resorts and attractions in the Riviera Maya make it the perfect holiday destination for couples, families and travelers of all ages!

Here are the top things to do in the Riviera Maya.

Gran Cenote

Cenotes are ideal spots to visit on day trips. The limestone sinkholes are justifiably popular attractions – they are perfect spots to cool down and escape the bright Mexican sunshine. A short drive or bicycle ride from the center of Tulum, Gran Cenote is one of the most beautiful and swimmable cenotes in the Riviera Maya.

Gran Cenote is an unfathomably deep pool of the richest azure. It is fringed by lush jungle and made accessible by pretty wooden walkways. The water is exceptionally clear, which is why this is one of the top diving spots in the Riviera Maya. It’s also fantastic for snorkeling and several shallow areas mean it is great for kids as well.

Si'an Kaan is a coastal reserve teeming with fascinating plants and animals. Photo Credit: Getty Images / SerafinoMozzo

Sia’an Kaan Park

Sia’an Kaan means ‘origin of the sky’ in the language of the ancient Maya. This biosphere reserve on the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula is a UNESCO site celebrated for its diverse flora and fauna. It is one of the largest protected areas in Mexico and the coastal wetlands and glorious lagoons within the park are exceptionally beautiful.

A visit here will take you well off the tourist path, as it is still relatively unknown. This can be wonderfully refreshing for anyone who tires of the resorts and nightlife that dominate the towns along the coast of the Riviera Maya.

Xel-Ha is a stunning natural wonder that has become an eco-tourism park. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonah_Photos

Xel-Ha Park

Xel-Ha is a natural water park and aquarium. A fabulous escape for nature lovers, astoundingly beautiful water complements the many sustainable tourism activities and eco-attractions you can find here.

Snorkel with schools of colorful fish in the coves and cenotes dotted around the park, find yourself a hammock to relax in, dine in restaurants with spectacular views of the watery wonderland, or simply splash around in the cerulean swimming spots. There are plenty of activities for the kids – they’ll love exploring every corner of this park!