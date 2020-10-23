Where to Rent an Island

Last month, Travel-Wise introduced its readers to the idea of owning their own private island. For those who would like to “try before you buy”, today we bring you a collection of spectacular islands that you can rent all over the world. Why rent an island? Let’s find out!

By now, is there anyone alive who does not dream of getting away from absolutely everything? Believe it or not, there are places in the world waiting to welcome you. Private Islands Inc. has the keys to no less than 248 islands for rent all around the world. Needless to say, these are extraordinary places. Building a sanctuary in the middle of a sea or lake or river is not for the faint of heart nor those short on the funds required. Instead, these dreamers of big dreams have spared no expense in making their properties some of the most spectacular on earth. The dream of self-sufficiency has led to islands with their own energy sources, their own water treatment facilities and their own modes of transportation to get there.

How to Choose an Island to Rent

Canada

First off, where do you want to be? The seasons of the year make all the difference. In summer, your options are less limited. Northern locales like Georgian Bay, Ontario and the state of Maine are filled with possibilities all summer, but some of the more unique offerings beckon from further away.



There are more than 1,100 islands off the coast of Croatia, offering 13 converted lighthouses to rent. Photo Credit: Private Islands Inc.

Croatia

There are more than 1,100 islands that lie off the coast of Croatia. That explains why there there are no fewer than 13 converted lighthouses for rent. Recently renovated, some offer stunning views. Others are more suited to fans of the great outdoors with forests and beaches to keep them happy. All offer splendid isolation. Whichever you choose, Croatia boasts the cleanest, clearest waters in the Adriatic, and the country itself is considered one of the most beautiful in all of Europe.



Sweden's Utter Inn is completely underwater, and people deliver you dinner by boat. Photo Credit: Private Islands Inc.

Scandinavia

Sample Scandinavia in what must be the most unique private island in the world: Sweden’s Utter Inn. It’s underwater! It started as an art project by Swedish artist Michel Genberg. This remarkable “island” is 100 kilometers west of Stockholm. Just a kilometer from the shores of Lake Malaren, guests can order dinner delivered by boat, swim, sunbathe or watch fish both upstairs and downstairs. Sleeping with the fishes takes on a whole new meaning here.

The Caribbean

In winter, who doesn’t dream of the tropics, the allure of ocean beaches and sea breezes? How far from home is your only limitation. For North Americans, the Caribbean is the closest of paradises, and the Caribbean is rich in possibilities for finding the perfect private island.



Necker Island is surrounded by coral reefs and offers grandiose bunks and bedrooms. Photo Credit: Private Islands Inc.

The British Virgin Islands

Follow in the footsteps of Princess Diana who chose Sir Richard Branson’s extraordinary Necker Island for the privacy it gave her. At 74 acres, surrounded by turquoise seas and coral reefs, the island can accommodate up to 34 guests. The Great House accommodates 18 in 8 bedrooms and a spectacular master suite. Children love the additional bunkroom for six. Balinese in style, there are also six houses dotted around the island that each house six couples in total privacy. The entire island can be yours for $80,000 USD a week. If you need even more space for guests, Necker offers cabins aboard its own catamaran, Necker Belle.