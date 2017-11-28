Immerse Yourself in the Lush World of the Rainforest

A rainforest vacation should be on every traveler’ bucket list. You’ll have the opportunity to view all kinds of exotic life, including rare plants and animals, making for a fascinating experience for kids and parents alike.

Tropical rainforests are dense jungles situated near the Earth’s equator. Often referred to as the “lungs of the Earth,” they produce more than 20% of the world’s oxygen. Rainforests are also called “jewels of the Earth” as they’re home to greatest diversity of living organisms in the world.

If you want to explore this lush world for yourself, these rainforest vacations are sure to give you some unforgettable experiences.

The Lodge at Chaa Creek, San Ignacio, Belize

At The Lodge at Chaa Creek, you’ll be able to completely immerse yourself in the Belizean rainforest experience while having access to a number of luxuries, including professional spa treatments. Located on a private rainforest reserve, the Lodge features rustic-luxe, thatched roof cottages that are all equipped with modern amenities, including an infinity pool with jungle views.

This riverside property offers a wide range of tours and outdoor activities right onsite, such as canoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding and bird watching. You can also explore Maya temple sites, tour the Butterfly Farm, stroll the Rainforest Medicine Trail and visit the Natural History Center.

After a day of fun, look forward to dining at Chaa Creek Restaurant, renowned for blending modern and old-fashioned cooking methods using all fresh, local produce.

Listen to the tranquil sounds of kinkajous, cicadas and crickets.Photo Credit: Lapa Rios Lodge

Lapas Rios Ecolodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Nestled in the rainforest of Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, Lapas Rios hosts eco-friendly thatched roof bungalows that will allow you to completely disconnect from the chaos of the modern world. There is no television, no WiFi and you’re not likely to get a cell phone signal either.

Instead of that incessant buzzing, you can enjoy reconnecting with your family, listen to the tranquil sounds of kinkajous, cicadas and crickets, and gaze out at awe-inspiring ocean views.

The property offers a number of activities, including horseback riding on the beach, kayaking and surfing lessons, and rainforest treks where you’ll have the chance to spot monkeys, three-toed sloths and colorful birds. Afterwards, indulge in a massage and dine at the onsite restaurant with jungle views.

You'll have the opportunity to see some of the most incredible wildlife in the world.Photo Credit: Araras Eco Lodge

Araras Eco Lodge, Brazil

The Pantanal region in South America is the largest continuous wetland on Earth. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve, making it South America’s primary wildlife sanctuary.

Arraras Eco Lodge, which was constructed to be in harmony with the stunning surrounding landscape while still offering luxurious comforts, sits right in the heart of this massive tropical wetland. Here, you’ll be completely immersed in the jungle where you can head to treetop towers to watch the magnificent hyacinth macaws fly by, embark on photo safaris and canoe rides, and more.